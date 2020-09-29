We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge joined a London Scouts group for some outdoor activities on Tuesday, and as always she dressed the part!

Looking laidback in her skinny jeans and chunky boots, Kate added her striped necktie as she always does for engagements with the Scouts – we bet the children were so excited to see her!

The royal was clearly in her element as she joined Beaver and Cub Scouts at the 12th Northolt Scout Group in West London to toast marshmallows on a bonfire and make cards to send to a local care home.

Kate visited the Scouts on Tuesday morning

Kate teamed her black skinny jeans with her favourite hiker-style boots from See By Chloe, adding a new Really Wild leather gilet - a style which she loves to wear for outdoor engagements.

Kate looked lovely in her outdoor outfit. IMAGE: Martyn Milner

Underneath, she chose a classic blue shirt and wore her brunette hair in her classic bouncy blowdried style.

This year, Scout groups across the UK have contributed over 10,000 acts of kindness by sending cards and greetings to care home residents.

During her visit, Kate also thanked the organisation's volunteers for their hard work in supporting over half a million young people and their families throughout the lockdown.

The royal looked chic in a button-up blue shirt

The Duchess heard how the Scouts have adapted during the pandemic to continue providing Scouting sessions and online activities through their #TheGreatIndoors campaign.

Kate wore a similar outfit during a visit with the Scouts in 2019

Kate was made joint president of the Scout Association on Tuesday, alongside the Duke of Kent, who has held the role since 1975.

