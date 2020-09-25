Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Princess Eugenie's pregnancy news The royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank will welcome their first baby in early 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William are delighted by news of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's pregnancy, and took to social media to let the world know.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew 'overjoyed' at Princess Eugenie's pregnancy - EXCLUSIVE

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have 3 children of their own, liked the mum-to-be's post hours after the happy news was announced on social media by the royal family and Eugenie.

Princes Charles and Camilla and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also liked the post, which was published at 9am on Friday.

Loading the player...

WATCH How Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's love story unfolded

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the announcement on the official royal family Twitter page read.

Loading the player...

WATCH Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce baby news and due date!

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

READ: How Princess Eugenie's royal baby announcement was different to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's

Moments later, Eugenie shared two stunning photos – one of her and Jack beaming, and another of a sweet pair of baby booties. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." she captioned the pictures.

Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie are good friends

William and Kate’s three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived in 2013, 2015 and 2018 respectively. While Eugenie appears to have been able to keep her pregnancy quiet well into her second trimester, Prince William and wife Kate were forced to announce all three of their pregnancies weeks early as the Duchess was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (acute morning sickness).