Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2021

It has been an unprecedented year for the world and the COVID-19 restrictions have meant big changes to the way we lead our daily lives – the royals included.
We've missed out on seeing the Queen and her family at some of their biggest annual traditions, including Trooping the Colour, the walk to church on Christmas Day and royal tours.
Instead, the likes of the monarch, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their duties online with Zoom calls, while in-person visits have been socially distanced.
While we can't get together in the way we'd normally like to, to see in the New Year, let's raise a glass like a royal and here's to a happy and healthier 2021!
Take a look at of the best photos of the royals raising a toast…
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.