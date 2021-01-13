﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding

It's a tricky dilemma for many, but the royal family do it well

7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding
You're reading

7 royal exes who were invited to former partner's wedding

1/7
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit UK home for first time after move
hellomagazine.com
chelsy-davy
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

Sending a wedding invite to a former flame is no easy feat, but the royal family seem to handle the tricky situation pretty well. In May 2018, two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends were among the guests on his big day to Meghan Markle, proving that he likes to remain good friends with those he has had romantic relationships with.

GALLERY: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Let's take a look back to see which former partners attended their royal ex's wedding, and which married Prince chose to attend his ex's ceremony in Kenya.

Chelsy Davy

Chelsy Davy dated Prince Harry off-and-on between 2004 until 2011 after meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. The pair remain on good terms and the lawyer looked delighted to attend Harry's wedding to Meghan in May 2018. Dressed in a navy frock with a matching fascinator, the Prince's former flame looked happy to be there to support him on his special day.

READ: Meghan Markle has a second unbelievable connection to Chelsy Davy

cressia-bonas
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Cressida Bonas

Harry has also remained friends with his other former girlfriend, actress and dancer Cressida Bonas, and invited her to his wedding. Writing in a column for The Spectator, the actress chose to open up about her dilemma over her outfit, rather than attending an ex's wedding, proving there were definitely no hard feelings.

olivia-hunt
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Olivia Hunt

Before he met and married Kate Middleton, Prince William briefly dated Olivia Hunt, whose family is friends with the royals. It is though that Olivia is on good terms with William's wife Kate, as she attended the wedding of the Duchess' younger sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in 2016.

Click through the gallery for more pictures

andrew-parker-bowles
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Andrew Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 but they released a joint statement announcing their amicable decision to divorce 21 years later. The former couple - who had two children together - remained on good terms, and Andrew attended the wedding of Camilla and Prince Charles in 2005.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

jessica-craig
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Prince William

Royals attend their ex's weddings, too! Prince William was invited to the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jessica Craig, who he met during his gap year in Kenya before starting university. William attended Jessica's wedding in 2016, after attending the wedding of her brother in 2008. William later proposed to Kate Middleton on the Craig family safari reserve in 2010.

diana-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Camilla Parker Bowles

Before she was married to Prince Charles herself in 2005, Camilla attended his first wedding to his ex-wife and the mother of his two sons, the late Princess Diana. Although Charles is thought to have invited her to the ceremony as a friend, much like his sons did decades later with their own former flames, Diana previously revealed that she was unhappy at Camilla's attendance, telling royal biographer Andrew Morton back in 1991: "I knew she was in there, of course. I looked for her."

pippa-middleton-gabriella-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
7/7

Pippa Middleton

Although Thomas Kingston isn't officially a royal, he entered the royal family when he tied to knot to Lady Gabriella Windsor in May 2019. Held at Windsor Castle, the guests included his alleged former flame Pippa Middleton. She arrived at the ceremony with husband James Matthews, and her family.

In 2011, Thomas reportedly dated the Duchess of Cambridge's sister. Although their romance didn't last, the pair have been pictured out together on various occasions over the years, including the Cheltenham races in March 2013 and during low-key outings in central London. Both Lady Gabriella and Thomas were also guests at Pippa's wedding in 2017.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.