Sending a wedding invite to a former flame is no easy feat, but the royal family seem to handle the tricky situation pretty well. In May 2018, two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends were among the guests on his big day to Meghan Markle, proving that he likes to remain good friends with those he has had romantic relationships with.
Let's take a look back to see which former partners attended their royal ex's wedding, and which married Prince chose to attend his ex's ceremony in Kenya.
Chelsy Davy
Chelsy Davy dated Prince Harry off-and-on between 2004 until 2011 after meeting in Cape Town, South Africa. The pair remain on good terms and the lawyer looked delighted to attend Harry's wedding to Meghan in May 2018. Dressed in a navy frock with a matching fascinator, the Prince's former flame looked happy to be there to support him on his special day.
