Who is Thomas Kingston? Everything you need to know about Lady Gabriella Windsor's fiance

All eyes will be on Lady Gabriella Windsor and her partner Thomas Kingston when they say "I do" in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. But how much do we really know about the groom? The couple have been in a relationship for a number of years and it was only last summer when Thomas proposed during a trip to the Isle of Sark. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the engagement back in September, with a statement from Gabriella's parents which read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark."

According to The Telegraph, Thomas graduated from Bristol University with a bachelor's degree in economic history before going on to work in the Diplomatic Missions Unit of the United Kingdom's Foreign Office. For almost three years, Thomas worked in Baghdad as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace to mediate conflicts in Iraq and even helped negotiate the release of hostages.

After this, he transitioned to finance, working as an equity analyst for Schroders, a global asset management firm. He then worked as the managing director of Voltan Capital Management until April 2017. Thomas is now a director of Devonport Capital, which specialises in providing finance for companies in "frontier economies".

Although it is not known exactly how Lady Gabriella and Thomas met, the financier has mixed in royal circles for a number of years. They first started dating four years ago. "I'm very happy to be with someone very special," Lady Gabriella told HELLO! after they had been dating for two years. "I'm very lucky."

Thomas was previously linked to Natalie Hicks-Lobbecke, one of Prince William's ex-girlfriends when she was part of the Beaufort Polo Club set. In 2011, Thomas reportedly date the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton. Although their romance didn't late, the pair have been pictured out together on various occasions over the years, including the Cheltenham races in March 2013 and during low-key outings in central London. Both Lady Gabriella and Thomas were guests at Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

Lady Gabriella may not be a working royal, ishe nstead earns her living as a writer and a senior director for Knightsbridge-based PR firm Branding Latin America, and makes regular appearances with the royal family at events such as Trooping the Colour. She has been pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony, at Royal Ascot and at polo matches. As she prepares for her big day, a source gave HELLO! a glimpse into the bride-to-be's personality: "Ella is a very sweet, kind person. She's good- natured, just like her parents."

