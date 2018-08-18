Meghan Markle has a second unbelievable connection to Chelsy Davy Talk about six degrees of separation

The Duchess of Sussex may already have a link to lawyer Chelsy Davy – the Zimbabwean businesswoman was in an on/off relationship with Prince Harry for seven years before he went on to marry Meghan. But it seems the two women also have another connection. As first reported by the Mirror, Chelsy's current boyfriend James Marshall, a TV producer, is actually the ex-husband of one of Meghan's friends, Elettra Wiedemann.

James and Elettra, who is the granddaughter of Hollywood legend Ingrid Bergman, were married from 2012 to 2015. Meghan and Elettra are on friendly terms and during the actress' Suits days, they were photographed on the New York social scene together.

Meghan and Elettra Wiedemann, whose ex-husband James Marshall is dating Chelsy Davy

The former TV star, who is a self-confessed foodie, and food editor Elettra were pictured at a fine-dining Relais & Châteaux anniversary dinner in 2014, and again in 2015 at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. The Duchess even asked Elettra, who is of French descent, to write a feature about the "inherent chicness" of French women on her now closed-down lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The pair pictured again in 2014

Chances are that Harry and Meghan, and James and Chelsy, will bump into each other later this year at Princess Eugenie's wedding. While the royal wedding guest list has not been announced, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend the 12 October nuptials, and because Chelsy is good friends with Eugenie, she and her new boyfriend may also have secured an invite.

Harry and Chelsy famously dated for seven years until 2011. They have remained close, with Chelsy even attending Harry and Meghan's wedding in May and other important events in the Prince's life, such as his 30th birthday party in 2014. She is also on friendly terms with Harry's other ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who was also invited to the royal Windsor wedding.

