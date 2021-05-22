16 stunning photos from King Felipe and Queen Letizia's royal wedding

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary on 22 May 2021, so at HELLO! HQ we thought we'd take a look back at their stunning wedding in 2004.
The marriage between the then Crown Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz came as a surprise to many, as the royal couple, who had met at a dinner party held by a mutual friend, had been secretly dating for a year before their surprise engagement announcement.
Letizia, who was well-known already thanks to her job as a news anchor for Spanish national TV, and the future King revealed their wedding plans to the world during a news conference in November 2003 at the Zarzuela Palace.
Six months later, on 22 May 2004, the prince wed his blushing bride in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, making Letizia a princess – and then, a decade later, when Felipe ascended the throne, a queen.
Scroll through to take a look back at all the highlights of King Felipe and Queen Letizia's royal wedding.
READ: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding