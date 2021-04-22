King Felipe and Queen Letizia joined by daughters on rare family outing Princess Leonor is a future queen

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were accompanied by their daughters on a rare public engagement on Thursday.

Princess Leonor, 15, and her sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, joined their parents at the launching ceremony of Submarine S-81 Isaac Peral at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena.

It will be the first of a series of four submarines that will enter service in the Spanish Navy in the coming years.

King Felipe donned his naval uniform while Queen Letizia looked elegant in a grey wrap dress. Meanwhile Princess Leonor wore a white coat over a grey tweed dress, while her sister Infanta Sofia opted for a red embroidered frock.

The royal family also wore face masks throughout their public visit.

The royal family also wore face masks throughout their public visit.

Last month, Princess Leonor carried out her very first solo engagement, visiting the Cervantes Institute in Madrid as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

Princess Leonor will move to the UK this summer

The heir to the throne will move to the UK this August to study the International Baccalaureate program for two years at the UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

Leonor will also be joined at the school this summer by another European royal – Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

