Lady Gabriella Windsor and late husband Thomas Kingston's fairytale wedding day – best photos
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter married the late financier in May 2019

2 minutes ago
Lady Gabriella Windsor smiling and kissing her husband Thomas Kingston on their wedding day
HELLO!
Nichola MurphyDeputy Lifestyle Editor
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Lady Gabriella Windsor married her late husband Thomas Kingston on 18 May 2019, returning to the same wedding venue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank chose the year before.

Guests including the late Queen and Princess Anne witnessed the ceremony at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle before celebrating with the newlyweds at a reception at nearby Frogmore House. During the course of the day, the beautiful bride wore four bespoke outfits by Luisa Beccaria. 

WATCH: Royal family in mourning as Lady Gabriella Kingston’s husband Tom dies suddenly

In February 2024, after just five years of marriage, Buckingham Palace announced the financier died aged 45 and his family shared heartfelt words in his memory. His widow Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, revealed in a statement: "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

In light of Mr Kingston's passing, we look back at the most precious moments from his fairytale wedding with Lady Gabriella.

The bride's arrival

Lady Gabriella Windsor in the car with her father Prince Michael of Kent © Chris Jackson

The bride Lady Gabriella looked beautiful as she arrived at St. George's Chapel with her father Prince Michael of Kent wearing a stunning veil and tiara.

Borrowed bridal tiara

Newlywed Lady Gabriella Windsor wearing a diamond tiara and smiling© Chris Jackson

Fans' first glimpse of Gabriella's bridal outfit was her tiara, which she borrowed from her parents. The Kent City of London Fringe Tiara, which follows a classic diamond fringe style, was a wedding gift to Princess Marina from the City of London and was previously worn by Princess Alexandra on her big day.

First wedding dress

Lady Gabriella wore a wedding dress by Luisa Beccaria© Getty

Lady Gabriella was breathtaking in her beautiful wedding gown with lace overlay, an elegant train and floral embroidery, designed by Luisa Beccaria.

Veil mishap

royal wedding dress lady gabriella windsor

The bride's veil was made from layers of white tulle and embroidered flowers, but the 20-foot length almost caused a mishap on her big day. In an interview with HELLO!, Lady Gabriella explained: "Suddenly I could feel my tiara start to pull back and in those few unnerving moments I thought it would come crashing down with an almighty clunk.

"My little bridesmaids had accidentally wandered onto my very sheer tulle 20ft veil. I slowed down until they’d stepped off it, but then it happened again. Fortunately my hairdresser had pinned the tiara in place and it stood firm."

Intricate hair

Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding hair from the back© Chris Jackson

From the front, Gabriella's blonde hair appeared to have been pulled back into an elegant half updo, but close-up photos taken from the back show the top section had been plaited and twisted into place, while the ends were in soft curls.

Bridal party

Lady Gabriella Windsor talking to a flower girl following her ceremony© Pool

The young bridal party of six bridesmaids and three pageboys climb the steps to the chapel. Their outfits were also designed by Luisa Beccari, with the bridesmaids in cream dresses with flower rings in their hair. Pageboys wore cream shirts, knickerbockers and shoes by Papouelli.  

Royal wedding venue

The couple married at St George's Chapel© Getty

Cherry and apple blossom trees and shrubs from Hillier Nurseries stood outside the chapel, while flowers inside the chapel included coral sunset peonies, coral and white roses, white hydrangea, white delphiniums, apricot stocks and seasonal flowers by designer Paul Thomas.

First kiss

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston share a kiss on the steps after marrying in St George's Chapel © Getty

The happy couple kissed on the steps of the chapel after their private wedding ceremony. The service included hymns Tell Out My Soul, Be Thou My Vision and Love Devine, All Loves Excelling. Lady Frederick Windsor was among those who gave readings, which were taken from Ecclesiastes 111, Philippians 1V, Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost and O Tell Me The Truth About Love, by W.H Auden.

Glamorous mother-of-the-bride

couple at wedding © Getty Images

The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent looked like proud parents at the wedding. The mother-of-the-bride wore a lilac pleated dress and a patterned jacket, layered beaded necklaces and a feathered hat.

Royal wedding guests

The Queen and Prince Harry attended Lady Gabriella's wedding© Getty

The late Queen Elizabeth II, dressed in a pop of pink, and Prince Harry shared a moment outside the chapel.

Beatrice's injury

Princess Beatrice sported a black foot at Lady Gabriella Windsor's 2019 wedding© Getty

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in a navy lace tiered midi dress and a pair of Tabitha Simmons 'Alhambra Rose Satin Point Toe Pumps' to celebrate Lady Gabriella's special day, but the latter revealed the large bruise covering the side of her foot and ankle. She was joined by her then-boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her mother Sarah Ferguson, who looked radiant in a blush pink outfit.

Anne's bold wedding guest outfit

Princess Anne in a yellow and blue outfit at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding© Getty

Princess Anne wore a chic mustard and navy coat and hat for the happy occasion.

The Middletons

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton arriving at a wedding © Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton, sister of Princess Kate, arrived with her husband James Matthews wearing a fabulous pale blue dress and matching headband.

Alizee Thevenet in a hat and James Middleton in a suit© Getty

The Princess of Wales' brother, James Middleton, arrived at Windsor Castle with his then-girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. Meanwhile, his mother Carole Middleton arrived looking stunning in a dress coat and matching hat.

LOOK: 19 sparkling royal wedding tiaras that stole the show: From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle 

