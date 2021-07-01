The Queen and the Princess Royal made quite the entrance as the monarch carried out the final day of her Scotland trip.
Her Majesty, 95, and Princess Anne, 70, arrived in an electric hybrid Range Rover for their visit to the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute. It comes ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year.
The Queen was also joined by her only daughter for engagements in Glasgow on Wednesday, visiting the Children's Wood Project, where she received a jar of local honey. They then visited Skypark to meet two companies who are leading the way in the space technology field.
Throughout her four-day visit to Scotland to mark Royal Week, the monarch has visited businesses, charities and cultural institutions in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Stirling that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
On Monday, Her Majesty was also joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, to visit the Iru-Bru factory in Cumbernauld and then the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
