Sophie Wessex's off-duty look is a whole mood - wait 'til you see her hat!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is known for her impeccable sense of style, and the royal proved that she can pull off just about anything when she attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Thursday.

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex joins Prince Edward in a bold dress and statement shoes

Sophie, 56, cut a casual figure for the event, wearing a blue pleated maxi skirt from ME+EM with a sporty cream stripe down the side, paired with a casual white T-shirt and grey trainers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears discussing Prince Philip

The Countess finished off her look with a navy blazer and matching navy hat, wearing a black handbag thrown over her shoulder and a pair of black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

The royal wore her blonde hair down for the occasion, and sported minimal makeup in keeping with her off-duty ensemble.

We are obsessed with Sophie's off-duty style!

If you are obsessed with Sophie's outfit like us, then you are in luck, as her skirt is still available online. The lightweight material makes it perfect for summer, and the versatile design means you can dress it up or down.

Sophie matched her blazer to her hat at the royal event

The Countess could be seen walking around the grounds and enjoying a drink as she chatted away to others, and it is rumoured that her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is set to compete at the event.

Merino pleat skirt, £175, ME+EM

The Royal Windsor Horse Show was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it will be running until Sunday 4 July, and is to attract lots of visitors.

The Queen's daughter-in-law has been loving wearing skirts as of late, and earlier in the week she stepped out in pleated pink number for an engagement in Scotland.

Sophie stepped out in a pretty pink number earlier in the week

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward attended the newly opened St James Quarter shopping district, where they learned about how small businesses and local vendors are taking steps to recover following the pandemic.

A vision of elegance, the royal wore a stunning floral pleated skirt, teamed with a fitted cream blazer and suede pointed-toe heels.

Completing the look, the Countess accessorized her floral ensemble with a pair of elegant drop earrings and a chic glitzy clutch bag. Gorgeous!

DISCOVER: The Countess of Wessex amps up her floral dress with a key fashion item

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.