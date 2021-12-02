Kate Middleton wears face mask for visit to London's V&A museum - all the photos

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a face mask as she took a trip to London's Victoria and Albert Museum to view a special new exhibition on Thursday.
Kate viewed Fabergé in London: Romance To Revolution and showed her sophisticated eye for detail, according to the curator.
Wearing black wide-legged trousers and a paisley-print Ralph Lauren blouse, the Duchess also adhered to the latest guidelines with her black face mask.
Face coverings became mandatory again in England's shops and on public transport this week, in a tightening of measures amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
The Government advises that, while other indoor settings might not have a legal requirement for face coverings, people should still wear one in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with other people they do not normally meet.
