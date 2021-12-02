Prince William cheers on Aston Villa but Prince George had to miss out The Duke of Cambridge is a huge football fan

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted in the stands to cheer on his beloved Aston Villa against Man City on Wednesday night.

Prince William, 39, wrapped up against the cold in a khaki coat and a scarf in the club's distinctive claret and blue colours as he attended the match at Villa Park.

And while the father-of-three was quick to celebrate Ollie Watkins' goal, sadly Villa lost 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's side.

READ: Prince William and Prince Harry join forces to honour the winners of Princess Diana award

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George hugs William and Kate after England's goal at Euro 2020

The Duke's eldest son, Prince George, attended his first Aston Villa match against Norwich City in October 2019 and got to experience his first England games at the Euro 2020 tournament in the summer. But the eight-year-old did not join his father for the midweek match on Wednesday as it was a school night.

William's outing came just hours after he held a meeting via video link with families affected by the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack, according to the Court Circular, which records all of the royal family's official engagements.

On Tuesday, the Duke also visited Leeds to celebrate the welcoming, diverse, resilient communities across the region who are coming together to support those in need. He heard heartbreaking stories from Afghan refugees recently evacuated from Afghanistan, as they rebuild their lives in the UK.

Sadly Aston Villa lost to Man City

William also united with brother, Prince Harry, to honour the winners of The Legacy Award from The Diana Award ahead of a glittering ceremony at the late princess' ancestral home Althorp next week.

The Duke of Cambridge hosted ten young recipients at Kensington Palace, while Harry met nine of the other ten via video call from California.

MORE: Prince Harry narrates powerful new film and it includes moving footage of Princess Diana

MORE: Prince William hears heartbreaking stories from Afghan refugees

Prince George at his first England game

HELLO! understands the royal brothers were both keen to be involved, joining forces for the first time since they unveiled a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, on 1 July.

They were last seen together as the bronze figure was revealed to the world in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

A source told HELLO!: "Both brothers really wanted to take part and both were keen that it happened on the same day. It’s a special award in memory of their mother and that still unites them despite everything that has happened."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.