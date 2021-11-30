Kate Middleton to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey It's set to be a festive affair!

The Duchess of Cambridge will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The festive affair will take place on Wednesday 8 December and will be supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation, "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

The palace has also confirmed the service will be broadcast by ITV as part of a special programme in December.

Prince William and Kate's Instagram account shared an image of the invites that are being sent out to guests, complete with the Duchess' gold "C" monogram at the top.

Kensington Palace adds: "The event will bring together inspirational individuals from across the UK who have gone above and beyond to care for and protect those in need during the pandemic.

The Christmas concert invitation

"They will be joined by those working in some of the key areas that Her Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation continue to focus on, including promoting the importance of mental health, supporting families and driving awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

"Guests will range from those involved in grassroots community initiatives, charity workers and volunteers, to teachers, emergency responders and armed forces personnel."

William and Kate at Westminster Abbey in March

The congregation will also include guests who may be more vulnerable or isolated in our communities – including people with limited social connections, the recently bereaved or those without their own homes.

The service will feature carols performed by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir alongside readings and musical performances by a variety of guests, blending traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none.

It has been previously reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will join their mother at the service, but this has not been confirmed by the palace.

