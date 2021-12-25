﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service

William and Kate are spending Christmas in Norfolk

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
You're reading

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service

1/6
Next

The Queen's touching photo that took pride of place during her Christmas speech
Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
Photo: © Custom
1/6

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church with their three children.

Prince William and Kate, who celebrated the day at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, were pictured waving as they drove home for their Christmas lunch.

William wore a shirt, jacket and tie while Kate, seated in the passenger seat, sported a checked jacket, a roll neck jumper and a feathered hat.

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis could be seen in the back of the car following the service.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla joined by the Wessexes and Gloucesters on Christmas Day - best photos

Loading the player...
2/6

WATCH: The Duchess of Cambridge hails "inspirational heroes" during Christmas concert

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
Photo: © Custom
3/6

Charlotte, wearing a button-up coat, could be seen smiling as she sat inbetween her brothers.

Mum Kate accessorised with her Catherine Zoraida leaf earrings. 

George and Charlotte first made their debuts at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham in 2019. 

Keep clicking for more photos...

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
Photo: © Custom
4/6

The Cambridges have been joined by members of the Middleton family for Christmas, including Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have joined the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Prince Charles and Camilla attended the morning church service at St George's Chapel along with the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

It is understood the Queen's absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

Her Majesty is spending Christmas at Windsor Castle for the second year running after cancelling her annual family gathering at Sandringham amid rising COVID-19 cases. 

MORE: The Countess of Wessex makes a chic statement with leopard print accessories on Christmas Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
Photo: © Custom
5/6

It comes as the Duke and Duchess shared a personal message on social media on Christmas morning.

It read: "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C."

MORE: Tom Walker reveals Kate Middleton's nerves during carol service rehearsals

Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service
Photo: © Custom
6/6

The Duchess also wowed viewers as her carol concert was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. Kate showcased her musical talents as she accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano at Westminster Abbey.

Tom said of her star turn: "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

MORE: Kate Middleton joins Tom Walker for festive piano performance after finding 'great comfort' in music in lockdown

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back