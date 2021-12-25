The Countess of Wessex makes a chic statement with leopard print accessories on Christmas Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex stepped out in a chic ensemble to attend a church service in Windsor on Christmas Day.

Sophie, 56, wrapped up against the December chill in a navy fit and flare coat with matching heels, but it was her accessories that made a statement.

The Countess completed her ensemble with a leopard print beret-style hat and a matching clutch bag.

RELATED: Prince Charles and Camilla joined by the Wessexes and Gloucesters on Christmas Day - best photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal fashion highlights of 2021

HELLO! spotted the chic accessory last month when the royal visited Step by Step, a homelessness charity in Surrey.

Leopard print accessories or shoes are great to team with a neutral outfit, as the Countess has demonstrated. Get the look for less with this River Island clutch bag, now on sale for £8.

Brown Leopard Print Quilted Clutch Bag, now £8, River Island

Sophie's niece-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, is also partial to a leopard print accessory and owns a clutch bag from Diane von Furstenburg.

The Countess was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, at the Christmas Day church service.

MORE: Meghan Markle looks so chic in unexpected Christmas card outfit

MORE: Royal ladies rocking festive sequins! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in their glittering outfits

Sophie opted for leopard print accessories for the church service

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance at the service at St George's Chapel.

It is understood the Queen's absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six months.

The monarch, 95, will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla on Christmas Day at Windsor Castle.

The Sun reported she will be joined by 20 family members in all, including the Duke of York and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Edward and Sophie, and five of her great-grandchildren.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.