Prince William and Kate celebrate St Patrick's Day parade after two-year absence

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their much-anticipated appearance at the St Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot. Stepping out on Thursday to celebrate the Irish saint, William and Kate's outing marked the first time they attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Duchess, dressed suitably in green, joined William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, in visiting the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks. The royals were tasked with presenting the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who in turn issued it along the ranks.
Kate also had the honour of presenting the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot with his own sprig of shamrock. The parade then concluded with a march-past where William took the salute.
See the best photos from the day…