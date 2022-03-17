﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate celebrate St Patrick's Day parade after two-year absence

The Cambridges were able to mark the occasion in person

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their much-anticipated appearance at the St Patrick's Day parade in Aldershot. Stepping out on Thursday to celebrate the Irish saint, William and Kate's outing marked the first time they attended the parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duchess, dressed suitably in green, joined William, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, in visiting the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at Mons Barracks. The royals were tasked with presenting the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen, who in turn issued it along the ranks.

READ: Why William and Kate have previously missed St Patrick's Day events

Kate also had the honour of presenting the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot with his own sprig of shamrock. The parade then concluded with a march-past where William took the salute.

See the best photos from the day…

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess, 40, traditionally steps out in green on St Patrick's Day and this year she didn't disappoint fashion fans.

Kate looked typically elegant in a forest green belted coat by Laura Green London and a matching hat. Fastened to her lapel, she wore a gold shamrock brooch.

READ: The real reason Kate Middleton loves wearing green

Photo: © Getty Images
A close-up look of the Duchess' elegant updo and emerald green earrings.

Keep clicking for more photos

Photo: © Rex
The royals were given a warm welcome from the Irish Guards as they arrived to bright sunshine on Thursday morning.

GALLERY: 8 of Kate Middleton's most gorgeous St Patrick's Day looks

Photo: © Rex
William and Kate took it in turns to hand out sprigs of shamrock to the officers and guardsmen.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess, who is an absolute dog-lover, had a sweet moment with the regiment's Irish Wolf Hound mascot as she presented him with a sprig of shamrock too.

The two-year-old dog, called Turlogh Mor, is also known as Seamus.

Photo: © Rex
The Duchess bent down to pin the shamrock to the regiment's mascot.

Photo: © Getty Images
She gave the Irish Wolf Hound a pet before resuming her duties.

Photo: © Rex
The mum-of-three was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers during the engagement.

Photo: © Rex
The royals watched the parade, after which William took the salute.

