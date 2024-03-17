Princess Kate's most dazzling gorgeous in green St Patrick's Day looks

Princess Kate has attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow nearly every year since she married Prince William in 2011.

With some exceptions including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Princess of Wales, 42, has pulled out the stops every year for a glamorous green look to celebrate the occasion.

© Getty The Princess of Wales always dresses up for St. Patrick's Day

The royal has been spotted enjoying the festivities by presenting the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot of the Irish Guards with a sprig of shamrock before a swig of Guinness with her husband.

We will miss the Princess at this year's celebration following her planned abdominal surgery, and so reminisce over her back catalogue of glorious St Patrick's Day looks.

2023 © Getty Last year, the Princess wowed in a teal coat dress with a structured bodice and a straight-cut skirt. The piece featured padded shoulders, a high neckline, and covered buttons down the front. The cinched number was styled with a pair of coordinating suede heels and a gorgeous fascinator.



2022 © Getty In 2022 the royal opted for a deeper shade of green in her wool coat dress. The garment featured military-style epaulets, as well as a sharp collar and a belted waistline. She accessorized the look with a low bun and hat, as well as suede stilettos.



2021 © YouTube In 2021 the Prince and Princess delivered a video message to mark the occasion along with other world leaders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kate rocked an apple green tweed blazer and wore her brunette locks down for a feminine look.



2019 © Getty Two years before the Princess went for a forest green coat with black block heels and a dramatic hat. The star of the show was her incredible diamond and emerald drop earrings.



2018 © Getty In 2018 the royal was pregnant with Prince Louis. The new mum-to-be styled a fur-adorned bottle-green coat with a felt hat, black stockings, and black block heels.



2017 © Getty No St Patrick's Day appearance in 2016 meant that Princess Kate had to pull out all the stops this year. She looked impeccable in a pine green coat with gold double-breasted buttons down the front and a velvet collar and matching cuffs. She wore a new hat for the occasion and popped on her go-to green suede heels.



2015 © Getty 2015 was the year that Kate broke from tradition. The Princess was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time and wore a bump-flattering chocolate brown A-line coat dress with platformed heels in the same hue and a felt hat.



2014 © Getty In 2014 Kate rocked a flattering fit-and-flare coat with a leather croc belt and platform heels. Her hair was worn in a soft layered blowdry to accommodate her bow detail hat.

2013 © Getty In 2013 the then-Duchess wore a simple emerald green coat dress with a V-neckline revealing a black roll-neck jumper underneath. Kate tied the look together with opaque black tights, black heels, and a black flower-adorned hat.

2012 © Getty The year after her wedding the then-Duchess of Cambridge made her St Patrick's Day debut in a green belted blazer dress with unexpected brown accessories.



DISCOVER: Princess Kate's enchanting garden on grand Windsor estate is perfect for recovery