Kate Middleton wears bold tailored outfit - and a seriously sentimental accessory

On Thursday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual St Patrick's Day parade. Known as the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, it's a special event that the pair have not attended for the last two years due to the pandemic and in 2020, the majority of the regiment were on deployment overseas.

Kate looked stunning when she arrived - stepping out in a beautful coat by Laura Green London. She wore her famous mane in a chic, plaited updo, and added a stunning forest green hat, and sharp high heels.



Did you notice her brooch? Fastened to her lapel, she wore a gold shamrock brooch. It's a favourite among fans, and is always worn by Kate during the parade of the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day. It holds special signifance for Kate, too, since it is the first brooch she ever wore in an official capacity as a royal.

Kate looked stunning in her regal outfit

Last year, William and Kate surprised royal fans by appearing in a special video message to mark St Patrick's Day.

Check out her amazing brooch!

In a short film for the Irish government to mark its national day, William started off the couple's message by speaking in Irish, saying: "Beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh [Happy St Patrick's Day]."

Kate, wearing an apt emerald green boucle jacket and her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace, said: "We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick's Day."

The Cambridges carried out their first official tour of Ireland in March 2020, where they visited Dublin's Garden of Remembrance, as well as the Guinness Storehouse. One of Kate's most memorable outfits from that trip was the dazzling iridescent green Vampire's Wife dress she donned.

The brand's 'Falconetti' dress, made in beautiful emerald silk, costs £1,595. We loved the metallic chiffon lined design; it was eye-catching with its flouncy and frilled skirt and had a seriously lovely sheen. It's been designed in many more colours since then, from lilac to gold. Kate isn't the only royal who is a fan of The Vampire's Wife. Princess Beatrice has also worn a number of the brand's designs, and even owns a very similar style to Kate's 'Falconetti' dress.

Back in 2019, the mother-of-one looked stunning in the label's 'Veneration' tiered dress, which features the same green metallic hue but more ruffles than the Duchess' version, for her appearance at Ellie Goulding's wedding.

