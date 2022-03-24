Prince William and Kate attend spectacular parade on Jamaica royal tour – best photos

William delivered a speech after the marches concluded, saying: "Governor General, Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff of the Jamaica Defence Force, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, good morning.
"I am honoured to be here representing Her Majesty The Queen at the Caribbean Military Academy's first Commissioning Parade for the Initial Officer Training Programme. Congratulations to everyone on parade today.
"I have stood to attention myself on many parades as you do now, proud of my accomplishments, yet also hoping that the Reviewing Officer keeps the speech short. This is all the more important today as we bask in the glorious Jamaican sunshine!
"You all stand before me as seventy-seven officer cadets: from Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and Uganda. However, you are here today as one unit. You have formed friendships which will last a lifetime, and built a network of camaraderie and experience to call upon in the future.
"I know very well from my own time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst what a formative experience this year will have been. Today you mark the successful completion of your training programme in the classrooms, on the parade squares and in the exercise areas.
"But remember, this is just the beginning. Because now the hard work really starts, as you join your units and assume command. You are graduating today as officers into an uncertain world. In your service ahead you will have to contend with climatic, geological, criminal and wider state and non-state threats to our collective safety, security and prosperity. Being asked to lead men and women through uncertainty and danger is daunting.
"You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice. From here the onus is on you to grow into the leaders you have been taught about in textbooks, watched on your screens and witnessed in your instructors. Good leadership is hard to define, but it's easy to recognise in others.
"As Catherine and I visit Jamaica in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, I thought I might quote my grandmother on the subject. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2010, she said: 'I know of no single formula for success, but over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal, and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration, to work together.'
"I think that's a very good model to follow. Let me also pay tribute today to the instructors and staff here at the Caribbean Military Academy for running this Initial Officer Training Programme. Putting on this international course for the first time was never going to be easy. And then you had to deliver it in the middle of a global pandemic.
"You should all be incredibly proud of your achievement, and of the young officers turned out so smartly in front of us today. I know how pleased the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is to have helped you establish this course, and it's great to see the Commandant here today. Your collective collaboration and success is a testament to the continuing excellent defence relationship between Jamaica and the United Kingdom.
"And finally, I know how special it is to have your families join this celebration of your achievement. So I would like to thank all the guests for travelling here today. Were it not for your support and guidance, particularly given the additional challenges imposed by the pandemic, these cadets would not be here. I know you are beaming with pride. Congratulations again everyone."