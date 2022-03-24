Jamaican MP Lisa Hanna addresses 'snub' reports between herself and Duchess Kate The politician clarified there was "no negativity" between the pair

Jamaican MP Lisa Hanna has further addressed reports that she "snubbed" the Duchess of Cambridge when she met her on day one of the royals' Jamaica tour.

The politician, who earlier this week insisted she had a "very interactive and pleasant conversation" with William and Kate and welcomed them "wholeheartedly" to her country, insisted that there was no negativity between herself and the Duchess.

Taking to Twitter, MP Lisa Hanna condemned the "snub" reports, posting: "The global media frenzy which followed was deeply concerning, as at no time during our pleasant exchanges would I have needed to 'shun' her.

"The world is interconnected, & what may seem like fun and games to one party can cause significant damage to people's lives & reputations, especially when we position them as the protagonist to further manipulative agendas and readerships.

MP Lisa Hanna (right) insisted there was no negativity between the pair

"There are too many global problems that have been caused by misinterpretation and an inability to understand the truth. And the truth, in this case, is that we had amicable interactions, and there was no negativity between us whatsoever."

MP Lisa Hanna further insisted she has "nothing but respect" for Kate. "Much ado has been made of my supposed 'snub' of Duchess Catherine because of a two-second manipulated video clip taken out of context. I have nothing but respect for the Duchess and I treated her with that respect and cordiality, as evidenced by many other photos and videos," she continued.

She was part of the welcoming party at the airport

The former Miss World was part of the line-up of dignitaries who were on hand to greet William and Kate at Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday. A clip of her chatting to Kate went viral on Twitter as some fans claimed the politician gave the Duchess the cold shoulder.

But MP Lisa Hanna has been adamant that the pair held mutual respect for each other. Earlier this week, she tweeted: "We had a very interactive and pleasant conversation throughout the proceedings as we talked about family, our cultures and our people."

Referencing her wish for Jamaica to break away from the British monarch, she added: "There's no doubt at this time that we all seek our true independence and want to develop systems & strategies where we become free from the monarchy. But until then we will always remain a courteous and respectful country."

