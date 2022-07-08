9 genius car gadget finds for your summer road trip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you hitting the road this summer? If you’re going on a long car trip these are the best car gadget finds you could wish for.

Hey, even if you just want to make your car more comfortable and journeys more enjoyable, you’re going to want to check them out, trust us – they’re genius!

Car cup holder expander

Car cup holder expander, £16.99, Amazon

If you really want to maximise your space, you’ll love this nifty car gadget – it gives you loads of extra surface space for your phone, keys, sunnies, etc, plus and extra place for another cup. Genius!

Car vacuum cleaner

Thisworkx car vaccum cleaner, was £35.98 now £29.99, Amazon

This vacuum is small and mighty – it’s lightweight but has great sucktion power – just plug it into the car’s cigarette lighter socket and watch it conquer those crumbs!

Memory foam seat cushion

Memory foam seat cushion, £15, John Lewis

Long car journeys can leave you feeling sore, but not with this special cushion. It distributes your body weight more evenly, reducing pressure points on the pelvic bone. The contoured shape fits the lower body's curves, helping to ease aches and pains.

Jo Malone Car diffuser, £48, Selfridges

If you want to take the scented route and experience a more sophisticated car journey, this car gadget is the one for you! Fit it to any air vent and insert a cartridge of your choice (sold separately).

Steering wheel grips

Steering wheel grips cover, £15.99, Amazon

Not only do these look kind of cool (they're available in a rainbow of different colours if red’s not your thing) but they give you a firmer grip which means better control on the road.

Car cleaning gel

Car cleaning gel putty, £8.99, Amazon

This cleaning gell putty makes short work of all those awkward and hard-to-clean nooks and crannies in your car that love to collect dust and crumbs. It can be reused again and again and shoppers report that it’s fun to play with when you’re bored.

Magnetic car phone holder

Magnetic car phone holder, was £19.99 now £16.69, Amazon

Since 99% of us use our phones to help us get from A to B – this is a must. Just attach it to the air vent and slip the magnet between the phone and the case

USB car charger

4 port USB charger for car, £9.74, Amazon

Kids with iPads, adults with phones – or anyone else who’s in your car and needs somewhere to plug their charger – will be pleased with this one. Banish the battery dying dread forever. There are four ports so plenty of room for everyone’s devices.

Car diffuser humidifier

Rovtop car diffuser and humidifier, £9.99, Amazon

keep your car super fresh and odour free with this super cute car humidifier. It can keep your car refreshed for up to six hours without having to top it up. It even comes with an adapter which means you can run it directly from the cigarette lighter.

