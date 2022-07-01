10 Best audiobooks to listen to on your sun lounger this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Audiobooks are growing in popularity, and are ideal for those who prefer to listen to a book rather than read it. Or those who enjoy a podcast when they are on the go.

Audiobooks are also a more affordable option, as Amazon offers a free trial to new customers, but are also a lot lighter too - after all, you don’t need to lug around a 500-page biography in your bag.

RELATED: 9 best fashion books of all time

READ MORE: 11 books written by the royals

There are a whole host of audiobooks out there to listen to, whether you enjoy fiction or non fiction.

While some are desperate to tune into Michelle Obama’s memoir, or Billy Connolly’s autobiography, others may prefer to listen to one of Amazon’s bestsellers, such as Where the Crawdads Sing, ahead of its film release.

What is Audible?

Audible is a membership service, which grants customers access to a wide range of audiobooks, as well as podcasts, and magazine subscriptions.

Audible can be synced to smart devices and shoppers can listen to their audiobook on the go on their smart phone, Fire tablet, Kindle, or Alexa device.

MORE: 21 celebrity autobiography books you won't want to put down

Amazon offers shoppers the chance to trial Audible before they commit, although Amazon Prime members get a little extra perk.

The free trial entitles you to one free audiobook of your choice, which does not expire, even after you cancel the trial. However, Prime members have access to two audiobooks in their trial.

You also have access to a variety of genres, including sci-fi, romance fiction, biographies, and much more. But the best part is unlimited listening.

The free trial lasts for 30 days, but once it is over you will have to pay £7.99 a month to continue to have access to the best audiobooks. However, you can cancel any time.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

What are the best audiobooks to listen to?

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Delia Owens’ book was released in 2019, and has become one of Amazon’s bestselling books, which is set to hit the big screen starring Normal People’s Daisy Edgar Jones this year.

The story follows the life of the "Marsh Girl", Kya Clark, who lives in a remote town in North Carolina, and has a fondness for the marsh and her surroundings. However, when the popular Chase Andrews is found dead Kya is deemed the key suspect.

Where the Crawdads Sing, narrated by Cassandra Campbell, Audible on Amazon

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Dr. Julie Smith

Dr. Julie Smith draws on her experience as a clinical psychologist to bring us an audiobook filled with tips and tricks to get through challenging hurdles in life, and to help navigate the highs and lows.

It has been described as a "therapists toolkit" and the "must-have handbook for optimising your mental health". Whether you want to listen to it from start to finish in chronological order, or skip to the relevant chapters that best suit you, this bestseller is not one to miss.

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before, narrated by Dr Julie Smith, Audible on Amazon

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Richard Osman’s debut novel was released in 2020, and has seen huge success in paperback and as an audiobook.

The audiobook is narrated by Lesley Manville, but also features an exclusive Q&A with Richard and fellow author Marian Keyes, so it is no wonder it is one of Amazon’s top rated audiobooks.

The Thursday Murder Club narrated by Lesley Manville, Audible on Amazon

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Ok, so this isn't new. But it's a classic! Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming is an award winning book, as it won the Grammy’s Best Spoken Word Album 2020, the 2020 Audie Award for Autobiography/ Memoir, and was recognised as the Audiobook of the Year at the British Book Awards.

This inspiring memoir details the life experiences, which have shaped her career and saw her rise to the former First Lady of the United States, while also sharing a rare insight into her family life and juggling motherhood alongside her career.

Becoming, narrated by Michelle Obama, Audible on Amazon

The Cuckoo's Calling: Cormoran Strike by Robert Galbraith

For those who like a thriller, this is for you. The story follows the investigation of the death of a model who falls from her Mayfair balcony, and though it was ruled out as suicide, her brother calls on a private investigator to unravel the truth.

However, there are many twists and turns, which also involve private investigator and war veteran Cormoran Strike, who is in grave danger the more he delves into the case.

Not only is this on audiobook, but it has also been turned into a BBC series.

The Cuckoo's Calling: Cormoran Strike, narrated by Robert Glenister, Audible on Amazon

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

American Dirt has garnered almost 100,000 reviews as an audiobook, which is why it is high on our must listen list.

This novel depicts the experience of a mother who is forced to flee Mexico and cross the border to safety in America for the sake of her son.

American Dirt has received numerous awards, as it has been recognised as the New York Times bestseller in 2020, Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller 2020, and has been included in Oprah’s book club recommendations.

​​American Dirt, narrated by Yareli Arizmendi, Audible on Amazon

Windswept & Interesting: My Autobiography by Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly is a comedian many adore, and this autobiography is the first one he has penned himself, and the audiobook was recognised as the Audiobook of the Year in the non-fiction category at the British Book Awards in 2022.

Windswept & Interesting takes a deep dive into Brian’s challenging childhood, and the pinnacle moment that catapulted his career as a comedian.

Windswept & Interesting: My Autobiography, narrated by Billy Connolly, Audible on Amazon

Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones by James Clear

We all have habits we try year in and year out to break, but Atomic Habits aims to give you that extra helping hand.

Habits expert, James Clear, shares tips, tricks and inspiring insight into how habits form, and how to buck the trend, alongside stories of notable figures, such as CEOs and Olympians, on how they have used the science of creating small, achievable habits, to stay motivated.

The audiobook is number one in the Amazon charts, and with over 80,000 ratings, it is certainly one for the free trial.

Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, narrated by James Clear, Audible on Amazon

Parenting Hell by Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are known to get you belly laughing, so for those looking for lighthearted, but relatable content, to while away the hours on your commute to work, look no further.

The pair share their personal experiences, and hilarious anecdotes, throughout fatherhood.

Parenting Hell, featuring Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, Audible on Amazon

4.50 from Paddington by Agatha Christie

Fans of Girl on the Train may wish to add 4.50 from Paddington to their list, which is narrated by Silent Witness actor Emilia Fox.

This thriller, which is number one in the Fiction Classics section on Amazon, depicts the moment Elspeth witnesses a murder when two trains whiz by one another. With no suspects and no other witnesses, Elspeth is caught in the middle.

4.50 from Paddington, narrated by Emilia Fox, Audible on Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.