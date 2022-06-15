14 best Love Island gift ideas for the ultimate fan: From the NEW gold water bottle for 2022 to the summer party essentials

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hurrah! Love Island is back, which means it's now time to dust off your personalised water bottle and enjoy nightly entertainment from the villa. If you're a bonafide Love Island #fan, you'll probably own a lot of things associated with the show but if you're shopping for a gift for the Love Island fan in your life, don't worry, we're here to help.

RELATED: How to transform your garden into the Love Island villa

Love Island water bottle - NEW GOLD LOOK!

If you're a fan of Love Island you've probably got a Love Island water bottle, but for 2022 it has been given a modern makeover with luxurious gold writing. What's more, the water bottle is insulated now which means it's suitable for both hot and cold drinks. It also has a new slimmer design with a matte finish.

Limited edition gold Love Island water bottle, £20, Love Island Shop

If you'd rather one like before, Etsy has plenty to choose from...

Love Island water bottle, £14.99, Etsy

RELATED: All the secrets from Love Island

Love Island-style personalised gold Prosecco flutes

Prosecco on ice for Love Island? You bet it is!

Personalised gold Prosecco flutes, £12, Etsy

Love Island phone case

If you don't shout "I've got a text!" when a message comes in, are you really a true Love Island fan?

Love Island phone case, £7.75, Etsy

Love Island worthy inflatables

According to John Lewis, sales of pool inflatables have increased +43% thanks to travel opening up more, but you can't deny Love Island might have something to do with it.

Sunnylife Shell pool ring, £35, John Lewis

MORE: Things you need for the ultimate garden party this summer

Love Island board game

Now, this doesn't look like an official game but it might be fun regardless.

Love Island The Game, £4.40, Amazon

Mermaid gin

Random, but if you're having a Love Island party, you need Mermaid Gin on the go.

Mermaid Gin, £34.99, Amazon

Love Island greeting cards

A true Love Island fan will wear this badge with pride.

Love Island greeting card, £3.50, Etsy

Love Island pink robe

The satin pink robe is a fun addition to the Love Island merch collection, but if a warmer robe is more your thing, we've found this waffle style design from Etsy.

Love Island style pink robe, £29.99, Etsy

Love Island dog outfit

A little bandana is perfect for your little prince or princess.

Love Island dog bandana, from £6, Etsy

Love Island-inspired personalised suitcase

Watching Love Islanders soak up the sun will make you want to book a trip to wherever that'll allow you...

Love Island-inspired suitcase, from £119.99, Getting Personal

Love Island personalised passport cover

For anyone that is jetting off this summer, do it in style with this Love Island-inspired passport cover.

Love Island-inspired passport cover, £16.99, Etsy

Love Island-inspired neon light

Try out this neon light and bring a little bit of the Love Island villa to your very own home.

Pink neon name light, £20, Etsy

Got A Text Mug

I dare you not to shout "I Got A Text" when your friend opens this gift.

I've Got A Text mug, £8.99, Find Me A Gift

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.