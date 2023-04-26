Princess Kate's Beverly Hills retreat plus more royal-approved US hotels you can book today

Hotels in the US that are loved by Princess Kate, Meghan Markle & more British royals

If you're looking for a royal vacation vibe for your next trip, look no further. We've put together a handy travel list of the chic hotels that Princess Kate and the British royal family - from the late Queen Elizabeth II to Meghan Markle - choose when they’re traveling in the United States so you can book now.

© Steve Granitz Prince William and Princess Kate stayed at an iconic hotel in Beverly Hills during their 2011 royal visit to L.A.

New York City or L.A. might come to mind when it comes to royal visits, but we’ve also included royal gems in cities from Chicago to Williamsburg, VA.

© James Devaney Meghan, Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 2019 baby shower in one of NYC's coolest hotels

So keep scrolling to discover royal-worthy hotels you can book for your next vacation! You could choose Princess Diana or Queen Elizabeth’s American favorites, William and Kate's L.A. accommodations frequented by Hollywood stars, or even King Charles and Queen Camilla's San Francisco go-to.

© Tim Graham Princess Diana in Chicago, where she famously stayed in a suite at one of the city's most well-known hotels

Ready to book your stay? Keep scrolling for some royal hotel highlights...

1/ 6 The Carlyle - New York City © Expedia.com The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel From $1,295 a night Royal guest list Princess Diana, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry have all stayed at this 1930s-era Manhattan hotel.

Top review "This hotel has been on my bucket list and I decided to visit for my birthday! They were OUTSTANDING! I received an incredible room upgrade, and a cute cake in my room. I would live there if I could! Thank you for the great weekend!"

9.2/10 rating on Expedia.com



The historic 5-star Carlyle on NYC's Upper East Side has not just royal approval, but it's celebrity-loved, too. Stars from Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe, to Naomi Campbell and George Clooney, have famously been guests. Book now at Expedia.com 2/ 6 Williamsburg Inn - Virginia © Tripadvisor.com Williamsburg Inn From $529 a night Royal guest list Queen Elizabeth II famously stayed here... twice!

Top review "A true 5 star hotel and staff. We have traveled in 30 countries but the Williamsburg Inn has been the most wonderful experience we had. The staff at the hotel are genuinely friendly and attentive to all of your needs."

4.5 / 5 rating on Tripadvisor.com



Virginia’s Williamsburg Inn has a major royal claim to fame. The late Queen Elizabeth II stayed at hotels around the world during her 70-year reign - and the Inn was only American hotel she visited twice!



The hotel itself has a full-service spa, pool and a golf course - and it's gorgeous Regency-style decor makes it a popular choice for romantic stays and weddings.

Book now at Tripadvisor.com 3/ 6 The Drake Hotel - Chicago The Drake From $163 per night Royal guest list Princess Diana temporarily called The Drake home when she stayed in one of the hotel's luxe suites during her 1996 visit to Chicago.

Top review "Very good lake hotel. Close to Navy Pier. Good for sightseeing and located near shopping areas. Awesome vibe."

4.3 / 5 star rating on Reservations.com

One of the more affordable royal hotels, the 4-star Drake is truly proud of its royal stamp of approval. The luxury hotel went all out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, offering everything from royal-themed cocktails - with a percentage of proceeds going to Harry's Invictus Foundation - to the three-course menu Diana enjoyed during her stay.

Book now at Reservations.com 4/ 6 The Beverly Hills Hotel - Los Angeles The Beverly Hills Hotel - The Dorchestser Collection Royal guest list Prince William and Princess Kate; Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones; and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor have all been guests at this iconic 5-star Sunset Boulevard hotel.



Top review "This has been, by far, the best hotel that I’ve ever stayed at anywhere! Everyone was friendly. Lots of privacy and the property and grounds are beautiful! Meticulously kept. The pool was a blast and pool attendants were great! Valet was so fast! We met so many wonderful people! I can’t wait to come back!"

9.6 / 10 rating on Expedia.com The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed at the "Pink Palace" - the Beverly Hills Hotel - for their first joint tour of the United States back in 2011, just the latest A-listers to join the long roster of the hotel's illustrious guests.

Book now at Expedia.com 5/ 6 The Fairmont Hotel - San Francisco © Fairmont.com The Fairmont From $765 a night Royal guest list King Charles and Queen Camilla - then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall - called the Fairmont hotel home during their visit to San Francisco

Top review "Great city stay. Classic architecture and Fairmont service. Great views, food and service."

4.5 / 5 rating on Tripadvisor.com

Fairmont hotels around the world have seen landmark royal moments, from The Savoy, where then-Princess Elizabeth was seen with her future husband Prince Philip during a wedding reception in 1946, to the Fairmont St Andrews, where Kate Middleton took to the catwalk for a college fashion show in 2001, with Prince William in the audience.

Book now at Tripadvisor.com 6/ 6 The Mark Hotel - New York City © Expedia.com The Mark From $1275 a night Royal guest list The Duchess of Sussex chose the exquisite 5-star The Mark for one of her most important life events - her baby shower when she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, Prince Archie.

Top review "A Perfect Stay. My wife and I just returned from 6 glorious nights at The Mark, and we loved every minute of our stay there. The hotel is well-located at the corner of 77th and Madison Ave, just a short block from Central Park and an easy walk to many museums, including the Frick and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is also on one of the nicest stretches of Madison Avenue, so the shopping is fantastic. The Mark is not a huge hotel, with just about 100 rooms (about half the size of the nearby Carlyle), giving it a boutique, intimate feel.



The defining feature of The Mark is its service. The hotel makes you feel like family. Nothing is too much trouble for the amazing doormen (doorpersons?) and concierge staff, who will get you into the city's best restaurants and arrange almost anything you might need during your stay."

4.5 / 5 rating a Tripadvisor.com Manhattan's award-winning The Mark Hotel earned the royal seal of approval when the Duchess of Sussex's friends threw her a star-studded baby shower there. The exterior of the hotel, which is housed in a building dating back to 1927, exudes classic NYC charm, while the interior is pure, modern Big Apple style.

Book now at Tripadvisor.com

MORE ROYAL TRAVEL

Vacation like royalty in these international hotels loved by the royals

8 royal-inspired London hotels to book for King Charles III's coronation weekend

9 incredible UK hotels where the royals spend their summer holidays