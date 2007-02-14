Sarah and Beatrice enjoy some snowy fun in Verbier



The Duchess was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her 18-year-old daughter in the Swiss resort of Verbier. In woolly hats and thermal gear, the British pair looked just like any other skiiers as they made their way to the piste. There was no mistaking their closeness, however, as they shared a joke and chatted warmly together.



Just a few days before Beatrice added her affectionate words to those of her father and other guests when the Duchess was honoured by the American Cancer Society. "Let me just say, mummy, how proud I am of you," said the Princess. "I think what you have achieved over these 18 years of my life has just been so phenomenal that I'm so proud of you getting this award today."



In choosing the upmarket Swiss Alp village as a destination in which to enjoy a little extra quality time with her elder daughter, Fergie was not alone. Other recent royal visitors, drawn by the resort's stunning setting on a sunny plateau, its challenging runs and buzzing nightlife, include Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik, his wife Mary and their young son, Christian.



Located in the eastern central part of the Swiss canton of Valais, Verbier offers a huge network of ski trails catering to both true ski aficionados and once-a-year skiiers. With a lot of the best activity being offered off-piste, it's resort of choice for experienced skiers, although its broad selection of shops, bars and restaurants also make it a perfect base for the families of die-hard winter sports fans.