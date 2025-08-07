7 dog breeds most at risk of 'harm' due to heatwave grooming mistakes

After a grey and stormy start to August, more warm weather is on the way, particularly in the south of England.

And while many people, myself included, are thrilled that the last few weeks of summer are going to be filled with sunshine and outdoor activities, if you're a pet owner, there are risks to consider.

If you have a furry friend at home, you're likely well accustomed to looking after them when the UK goes through a hot spell.

However, Pet sitting platform, TrustedHousesitters, along with animal welfare experts, are keen to dispel myths about grooming dogs in warm weather and whether it can "do more harm than good".

Veterinary technician Amber Batteiger shared her thoughts on grooming dogs in the summer.

"As a veterinary technician, I've seen how quickly heat-related issues can escalate in dogs, especially when grooming practices are misunderstood.

"One of the biggest mistakes is shaving double-coated dogs, for example. While it seems logical to remove fur to cool them down, their undercoat acts as insulation against both heat and sunburn. Shaving can disrupt this natural protection."

Grooming needs vary from dog to dog, and some breeds need extra care in the heat.

Click through the gallery to see some dog breeds that require a little more attention and care when it comes to grooming them in hot weather...

© Getty Golden retrievers These gorgeous dogs are known for heavy shedding and having a thick undercoat. "Brushing is often overlooked but is crucial," Amber notes. "It helps remove loose undercoat and allows better air circulation. Their coats help insulate against heat, so improper grooming can actually be detrimental." She also says to watch out for skin conditions like hot spots, which thrive in humid conditions.

© Getty Images Chihuahuas Chihuahuas are prone to sunburn and overheating, so they need extra care in a heatwave. "Avoid the midday sun, use pet-safe suncream on exposed areas, and consider a lightweight cooling vest on very hot days."



© Getty Images Huskies and Malamutes Amanda notes: "Double-coated breeds like Huskies, Golden Retrievers, and German Shepherds also need special care." The experts also note that while it's tempting in hot weather, you should never shave a Husky or Malamute, and this can cause long-term coat damage. Regular brushing removes the dead undercoat without harm. Also, these breeds are best kept indoors during extreme heat.

© Getty Images Pugs and bulldogs Pugs and bulldogs are a breed of dog that are more vulnerable in hot weather, particularly brachycephalic (flat-faced) breeds like Bulldogs, Pugs, and Shih Tzus, the experts note. This is because their short snouts make it harder to regulate body temperature. Avoid all heat exposure during the day and keep grooming minimal, focusing on gently wiping skin folds.

© Getty Images Cockapoos and poodle mixes A trait of cockapoos and poodle mixes that makes them so popular is that they don't moult or shed hair. Great for dog owners who prefer not to have to sweep or vacuum ten times a day. However, because they don't shed, they can hold extra heat in their fur, according to experts. "Amber notes that regular brushing and trimming (not shaving) long hair around the paws and belly can help with cooling, but it should be done carefully."

© Getty Images German Shepherds Similar to huskies, German Shepherds should be brushed multiple times a week as their fur needs special care. They should never be shaved, and pay close attention to hot spots.