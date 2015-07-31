Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer go on vacation together

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are two of Hollywood's biggest "it" girls right now, so it makes sense that they would strike up a friendship. The new BFFs are not only hanging out together, but are actually on vacation together with a group of gal pals, and Amy has been giving fans a sneak peek at their sunshine break via her Instagram.



Unsurprisingly, the vacation looks like a lot of fun! On Thursday, the comedian posted a photograph of her and Jennifer as part of a human pyramid on board a yacht. Jennifer, 24, can be seen at the very top, her arms stretched up in the air and a big smile on her face, while Trainwreck star Amy is at the bottom, helping to hold the pyramid up.

Jennifer Lawrence (top right) and Amy Schumer (bottom right) are on a fun-filled holiday together Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer

Earlier that same day, Amy shared a picture of herself riding on the back of a jet ski, being driven by Jennifer. "JLaw #maniac," she captioned the photo, which shows Amy looking at the camera with a grin on her face as Jennifer races across the water.

A third photo shows the pair lying back on inflatable rafts surrounded by their group of female friends. "Binders of women," 34-year-old Amy wrote alongside, referring to an infamous reference by presidential candidate Mitt Romney while discussing pay equity during the 2012 race.



Jennifer and Amy's budding friendship seems to be relatively new. On July 9, the comedy star posted an Instagram video showing her funny reaction to Jennifer saying her name during an interview at Comic-Con.