Hamptons to Greece: the top summer destinations of the stars By Mary Peffer

The summer is a time celebrities escape and take refuge in exotic locales around the world. From beach and yacht getaways to city vacations, we've rounded up all the "it" destination spots the celebrities flock to each summer.

The Hamptons

Where ever a celebrity fitness guru is spotted, often so are Hollywood’s elite. Over on the East Coast, fitness expert Tracy Anderson is seen along with other A-listers in the Hamptons. A destination where celebrities often rent homes for the duration of the summer in one of the areas several beach towns. Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow and Alec Baldwin find R&R on the eastern most point of Long Island. Popular hangouts include the party venue Surf Lodge and SLT fitness in Montauk where instructor YooSun Park is a favorite for the fittest and the famous. Jennifer celebrated her 46th birthday with a fun night out at Southampton's 1 OAK.

CLICK PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Alec Baldwin enjoyed some family time in the Hamptons Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin

In the mood to shop? Cabana, a summer pop-up in Southampton opened and was curated by NYC's Soho neighborhood's resident vintage expert, Julie Heller. Known for her elite star-studded clientele, this vintage dealer offers one-of-a-kind products you'll crave. Think mint condition Chanel.

Paris

Speaking of Chanel, Kendall Jenner, Kristen Stewart, Julianne Moore and Kim Kardashian have all headed to Paris this summer for chic getaways.

Kendall Jenner at the Grand Palais in Paris Photo: Instagram/ @kendalljenner

While they mostly visit to catch the fashion shows around the Grand Palais, celebrities can usually be spotted at the luxurious Hotel Meurice, popular Le Bains Douches, the famous Cafe de Flore and shopping at Le Bon Marché. Gwyneth Paltrow has said Hélène Darroze restaurant is one of her favorites. And, of course, who can forget about the museums? Paris is home to the famous Louvre where Beyonce and Jay Z posed in front of the Mona Lisa.

Ibiza

This Mediterranean island has become home to some of the biggest parties and nightclubs for celebrity sightings. Mariah Carey and Cara Delevingne are loyal to the island.

Paris Hilton shared her view in Ibiza Photo: Instagram/ @parishilton

Most recently Paris Hilton, who has spent her nights deejaying at the club Amnesia, shared a snap from her vacation at the stunning seaside escape. Many celebs stay on their yachts (who can blame them?) but you can usually spot them off-shore at Cipriani or Nikki Beach.

Amalfi Coast

Several celebrities have been sharing their lust-worthy photos from vacation in this picturesque Italian region. Fashionable couple Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl made us jealous showing off the stunning Mediterranean landscape, while Emily Ratajkowski let us in on her fabulous getaway.

Olivia Palermo soaked in the rays during her Amalfi coast getaway Photo: Instagram/@oliviapalermo

Head to this European getaway and you're sure to see stars in Positano spots like Buca di Bacco grabbing a drink or Le Terrazze for dinner. Most also call Le Sirenuse home while vacationing in this sea village. Christie Brinkley recently returned home from a sailing adventure with her kids Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor and Jack Cook while Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated the nuptials of Hope Dworaczyk and Robert Smith in Ravello. Eva Longoria spent several days enjoying the yacht life during her trip to Capri.

Greece

Another amazing location in the Mediterranean that's calling stars' names are the islands in Greece. Both Katy Perry and Kate Hudson shared snaps from their lavish vacations there.

Katy Perry was amazed by the views during her trip to Greece Photo: Instagram/@katyperry

While these starlets chartered private yachts to go island hopping, you can still visit the stunning shores of Santorini and Mykonos all on your own. You're almost guaranteed to have your breath taken away by the traditional blue and white architecture and incredible sea views. Lindsay Lohan has frequented the beach restaurant Nammos while in Mykonos. Currently, Rob Lowe is visiting with his family per Instagram.

Rome

Stars don't always have to hit the beach for their getaway. Like Paris, Rome is another European city hot spot where stars like Reese Witherspoon and the Victoria's Secret Angels recently visited.

Reese enjoyed a mother-daughter getaway to Rome

Reese, along with her 15-year-old look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, checked out the Sistine Chapel and had dinner with Valentino. And while you might not be able to have dinner with the fashion designer himself, you could spot a celebrity at one of the many popular jaunts like Antica Pesa Rome, Hotel de Russie and Gran Melia as well as Via Condotti.

Las Vegas

The closest hot-spot to L.A. but still a favorite among the stars. Celebrities from Khloe Kardashian to Mariah Carey, who has a residency at Caesar's Palace, often book hosting gigs at popular venues like 1 OAK and Tao Beach Club. Britney Spears also has shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. She was even presented with a key to the city.

All in all, the stars know how to vacation!