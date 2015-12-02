Taylor Swift treats her band and crew to a tropical getaway

Taylor Swift has proven she is the best boss ever by taking her entire 1989 concert crew on vacation. To thank them all for their hard work, Taylor decided that all 125 of her band and crew needed some rest and relaxation time and chose to whisk them all off to sunny Hamilton Island off the coast of Australia.

Announcing the news to her 57 million Instagram followers, the singer posted a picture of the entire tour crew, writing: “So stoked to be able to take my band and crew on a vacation at the end of a long and wonderful tour. For all their hard work this year, they really deserve it.”

Taylor Swift has taken all 125 members of her band and tour crew on holiday to an Australian island Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

The "Bad Blood" singer added: “Thank you to Hamilton Island for taking such great care of 125 of the people who work tirelessly to make sure the 1989 World Tour gets built, the lights are on, the costumes are made, the guitars are tuned, and the show goes on.”

A few hours later, Calvin Harris’ girlfriend uploaded another picture of her posing with a parrot, captioning the picture: “Making friends on Hamilton Island.”

Taylor Swift was quick to make friends with the locals on Hamilton Island Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

Taylor has been on the road since May and played 85 different concerts in four continents. Despite taking some time off to enjoy the warm temperatures of the Australian island, the "Wildest Dreams" singer and her team will return to work shortly as she has a show at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday before going on to play her final concert in Melbourne on December 12.

In addition to finishing off the grueling tour, Taylor is also set to shoot the music video for her single "Out of the Woods," the final single she will release from her album.