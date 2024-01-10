11 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews for 2024: Spain, Mexico, Greece & more

A cold, dark January calls for 2024 holiday planning and this is the year to try one of the thousands of all-inclusive hotels the world over. If you’re a seasoned all-inclusive hotel traveller or a novice, there are a plenty of reasons to consider booking one. We’re talking fine food available 24/7, fruity cocktails on tap and a roster of activities without having to worry about costs creeping up. From the most popular affordable all-inclusive hotels in Benidorm to luxurious all-inclusive hotels in the Caribbean, there’s a huge array of choice to suit all budgets.

And it isn’t just budgets to consider, the wide variety of all-inclusive hotels means there’s one to suit your holiday requirements too; family-friendly, couples-only, activity packed or wellness-focused, name a holiday type and there’ll be an all-inclusive hotel to match.

One of the top reasons holidaymakers praise all-inclusive holidays is that you know what it’s going to cost you, upfront. Then it’s up to you to see if your budget or time allows for meals outside of the resort or activities that aren’t included. According to Skycanner's holiday trend report 2024, value for money remains a priority for UK travellers, with the cost of the hotel and flight being the biggest factors determining where they travel - which is why an all-inclusive helps with that decision making.

Another is the ease; everything is taken care of for you, with food available throughout the day (most including breakfast, lunch and dinner along with poolside snacks throughout the day), drinks on tap (from local wines and spirits to cocktails and soft drinks) plus those activities I mentioned before – that often includes kids’ club, evening entertainment, fitness classes and more.

We’ve scoured the globe to find real reviews and the best-rated hotels out there, from Spain to Aruba and more...

1/ 11 Titanic Mardan Palace, Turkey The all-inclusive with a private beach Located on a private beach

31 bars and restaurants on site

5 acres of pools, including a kids pool and kids water park

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 Located on a private beach, this five-star resort really does have everything you need for a totally blissful escape. From crystal clear waters and golden sands to a huge five-acre pool and gorgeous architecture - this hotel embodies luxury. There is a variety of restaurants and bars at this hotel, as well as a spa, tons of activities and even a nightclub. Younger guests are also catered for, with arcades, playgrounds and children's pools to enjoy.



“The vibe was incredibly relaxed, good atmosphere and exceptional quality of food, drinks and entertainment. Beach area was lovely too,” read one review. Another said: “The hotel is extremely beautiful, all the decorations really felt like we were in a palace – even the walk to the private beach was a lovely trip. Would recommend to everyone!” Another wrote: “What a stunning all-inclusive resort; we were blown away by almost everything that was on offer: room, views, food, check-in experience, hospitality, and services. We also got a surprise upgrade at check-in. Top class!” BOOK NOW AT TUI 2/ 11 LANDMAR Playa La Arena, Tenerife The one for young families Pirate themed playground

Two large swimming pools

Golf driving range

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 Steeped in palm trees and greenery, the LANDMAR all-inclusive in Tenerife is ideal for families with young kids, as it has a pirate-themed playground, kids club and mini disco. For the adults, there's a driving range, spa and plenty of activities to join in with. "The best holiday," declared one reviewer. "The location was brilliant, there was a lovely coved beach two minutes away and the hotel has a luxury feel." "The hotel facilities are amazing! Spacious, clean and plentiful!" said another. "Beautiful location, immaculately clean and fabulous food." BOOK NOW AT BA 3/ 11 Sandals Royal Bahamian, Bahamas The adults-only all-inclusive Adults-only

Swim-up rooms

Unlimited water sports

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 This resort has its own exclusive offshore island where guests can take a complimentary ferry and enjoy its two pristine white beaches and waters renowned for their snorkelling.

One guest commented: “It was never crowded, had hammocks in the ocean, lots of loungers at the pool and the beach. The restaurant was delicious without a long wait time and, for those that love to take pictures, this island had spots every two feet! It was extremely relaxing and gorgeous.” Another wrote: “In addition to beautiful beaches (private island is the best!) and all-inclusive food and alcohol, we got to see sharks! The PADI scuba diving certification was lovely - they were relaxed, organised, and fun, all while being safety conscious. I highly recommend.” “We were pampered beyond expectation,” another holidaymaker reviewed. “The resort is gorgeous, the food is wonderful and everyone was so very nice.” BOOK NOW AT SANDALS 4/ 11 Creta Maris, Greece The activity packed hotel Open-air cinema

Sea views

5 a la carte restaurants

500m to Hersonissos resort centre

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 This Greek hotel boasts 15 outdoor pools (ten for adults and five suited for children), a waterpark, open-air cinema, Hamman spa and diving centre.

One review said: “It’s a very Cretan style hotel with excellent service, very friendly staff and a chilled atmosphere but with plenty to do.” Another commented: “They have simply thought of everything at Creta Maris. I cannot speak highly enough, this place is fantastic.” Another: “A wonderful hotel resort providing everything you could possibly want for a family holiday. There was a wonderful selection of food, beautifully presented and served by attentive, friendly and helpful staff.” BOOK NOW AT TUI 5/ 11 The Palms, Zanzibar The super exclusive destination Each villa has a private pool

Views of the Indian Ocean

Diving centre on site

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Understated elegance is the best way to describe this all-inclusive sanctuary. Staff make guests feel relaxed and really special, the beaches are untouched and the cuisine is second to none.

“The Palms is paradise. It’s Heaven on Earth. Customer service at its best from the Janitor to the manager,” said one guest. “I love the exclusivity of the resort (7 villas only), tranquility, the flexibility whenever you ask for different food not listed on the menu, the impeccable service offered by the staff and the dedicated cabana for each villa," another wrote. One holidaymaker remarked: "This is the best resort or hotel I have ever stayed at in my entire life. We went for our honeymoon and could not have been happier." BOOK NOW AT BOOKING.COM 6/ 11 Excellence Playa Mujeres, Cancun, Mexico The romantic resort Gourmet cuisine served in 10 restaurants

Full on-site spa

Greg Normal signature golf course

Kids activities including kids play area

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 This adults-only, all-inclusive resort boasts a white private beach, a full-service spa, a Greg Normal signature golf course and gourmet cuisine served in 10 restaurants.

One reviewer gushed: “Whatever you do, stay here at least once in your lifetime.” "All I can say is, it far exceeded my expectations, and we were treated like royalty," one guest said. One holidaymaker reviewed: "Top notch resort with impeccable service. So much to do for the beach goers as well as the active adventurers." BOOK NOW VIA THOMAS COOK 7/ 11 Lara Barut Collection-Ultra All Inclusive, Antalya, Turkey The Antalya all-inclusive resort 8 a la carte restaurants

Spa and wellness centre

Three pools and private beach area

Beachfront location

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 There’s plenty for everyone at this Turkish resort with eight restaurants, a Thalasso Centre, an on-site nightclub, children’s clubs and indoor and outdoor pools with water slides.

“Great for kids and loads to keep them entertained,” said one guest. Another remarked: "Words cannot explain how much we loved this hotel! There is so much to do at this hotel no matter your age, whether you’re a family with children or just there as a couple." "An immaculate hotel and grounds only made better by the staff who all go above and beyond to look after you," one guest said.

BOOK NOW VIA BOOKING 8/ 11 Hotel Flamingo Oasis, Benidorm The family-focused all-inclusive Kids' splash pool

15-minute walk to beach

Plenty of activities for the whole family

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 The whole family is the focus of this much-loved Benidorm all-inclusive, with kids' activities, sports, evening entertainment and more on offer. There's four pools, including an indoor pool, and a buffet restaurant. "We were really impressed with every aspect of the Flamingo Oasis," exclaimed one guest. Another commented: "Another brilliant stay at the Flamingo Oasis. Overall this is an excellent hotel. Hard working staff keep it clean. All the staff are so helpful and always friendly." "Back again to this superb hotel our 15th visit we will be back next year," said one holidaymaker.

BOOK NOW AT TUI 9/ 11 Viva Cala Mesquida Resort & Spa, Majorca The spa resort Wellness spa on site with full treatment menu

Five pools, including a pirate ship pool and indoor pool

Four restaurants to choose from

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 Wellness and food are the heart of this all-inclusive Majorcan resort, with plenty of restaurants, a full spa with treatment menu and lots for the kids to do too. It's located on the stunning beach of Cala Mesquida, and has an adults-only area available too. A guest wrote: "We loved our two weeks stay at the Viva Cala Mesquida Resort, and our kids did too!" "The staff are so friendly, they worked so hard to make us feel welcome and they did! The entertainment was extraordinary. The resort in general was absolutely stunning!" reviewed another. "The best hotel you can wish for," one holidaymaker commented. BOOK NOW AT TRIPADVISOR 10/ 11 Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, The Caribbean The Caribbean hotel On-site casino and spa

8 dining options available

3 swimming pools

Beachfront

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

With breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea combined with a sparkling cityscape, this resort is truly special. As well as a 24-hour casino and vast array of restaurants, a water taxi can transport you to a 40-acre private island where you can watch flamingos roam freely while you enjoy world-class spa treatments.

"This place is phenomenal ," said one guest. "Best vacation ever!" another wrote in their review. Another review: "Everything far exceeded our expectations. This place and its workers are truly a slice of heaven. We can’t thank them enough for their hospitality and kindness, we had a fabulous week."

BOOK NOW AT EXPEDIA 11/ 11 Atrium Palace Thalasso Spa Resort, Rhodes, Greece The affordable Greek all-inclusive 7 pools

Luxury spa on-site

Right by the beach

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 Despite its very affordable price tag, each room at the Atrium Palace has a private balcony or terrace with a view of the sea and the gardens. While you are sunning yourself around the pool, the kids can enjoy a variety of games, splash around in their own pool or run around the playground.

“Really a place where Greek hospitality meets with excellent service,” said one holidaymaker. "Family-friendly luxury" remarked one reviewer. "Excellent family stay, we couldn't fault it." BOOK NOW AT TUI

How I chose the best all-inclusive hotels