Newly engaged Eva Longoria's travel continues in India

Eva Longoria's whirlwind week continues! The actress, who got engaged to her beau Jose Antonio Baston in Dubai on Sunday, has already jetted off to another exotic location — India. The Telenovela star arrived to the South Asian country on Tuesday to meet with a charity that works with needy children.

The 40-year-old shared a stunning snap of the Four Seasons hotel's grounds in Dubai, where her fiancé popped the question, before leaving for India. She captioned the photo, "Bye bye #Dubai! Thank u to @FSDubai for making this trip a memorable one! Thx Christian and Simon for everything!"

Once in India, the petite actress paid a visit to Harmony House India, which is a charitable organization that helps underprivileged children. Eva shared a photo of herself surrounded by children and wrote, "Thank you @HarmonyHouseIndia for letting us visit! You're doing amazing things!"

Eva shared snaps of her first day in India Photo: Instagram/@EvaLongoria

The newly engaged star followed up the sweet group photo with another post from her visit. The second picture showed the make-up-free actress having a bindi painted on her forehead by a young girl. She captioned the Instagram, "The Welcome greeting in India! #HarmonyHouse #ThankYou." She later added a snap of a group of boys doing "a yoga dance."

Eva's cultural experience in India is definitely a change of scenery from Dubai, where she attended the Global Gift Gala at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival with her now-fiancé. While in the United Arab Emirates, the actress also had time to enjoy a champagne picnic and a camel ride.

No doubt the Eva is still floating on cloud nine from her desert engagement. "Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," she wrote alongside a photograph of the handsome couple kissing. In the romantic shot, the 40-year-old debuts her stunning engagement ring, which features a large ruby surrounded by diamonds.