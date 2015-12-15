Newly engaged Eva Longoria touches down in India

Eva Longoria got engaged to her handsome beau Jose Antonio Baston on Sunday in Dubai, but the Latina actress hasn't wasted any time in jetting off to the next exotic destination on her travel itinerary. The Desperate Housewives star arrived in India on Tuesday, swapping the five-star Four Seasons hotel for meeting up with a charity that works with underprivileged children.

"Bye bye #Dubai! Thank u to @FSDubai for making this trip a memorable one! Thx Christian and Simon for everything! …," wrote the newly engaged actress alongside a stunning shot of the hotel's grounds and pool where she had been staying when her boyfriend Jose popped the question.



The next photo shared by the 40-year-old was of herself alongside several children, dressed casually in a black jacket, trousers and sandals. "Thank you Harmony House for letting us visit! You're doing amazing things!" Eva captioned the snap.

Eva shared snaps of her first day in India

Another photograph showed the make-up-free star having a bindi painted on her forehead by a young girl. "The Welcome greeting in India! #HarmonyHouse #ThankYou," she wrote, before later adding a snap of a group of boys doing "a yoga dance".



Eva's cultural experience in India is quite a change of scene from Dubai, where she attended the Global Gift Gala at the 2015 Dubai International Film Festival with her now-fiancé, as well as enjoying a champagne picnic and a camel ride.

Eva left the Four Season in Dubai for India



No doubt she is on cloud nine since her engagement on Sunday, when her handsome man popped the question in a desert.



"Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," she wrote alongside a photograph of the handsome couple kissing. In the romantic shot, the 40-year-old debuts her stunning engagement ring, which features a large ruby surrounded by diamonds.

Eva and Jose enjoyed a camel ride in the Dubai desert, where they got engaged