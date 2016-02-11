Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky pushed to their limits on adventure show

Chris Hemsworth often puts himself in the shoes of fearless action and adventure characters, but this time the actor will be living the adventure himself. The 32-year-old is being joined by his wife Elsa Pataky to partake in the Spanish adventure program Planeta Calleja.

Chris, Elsa and Spanish adventurer and TV host Jesús arrive in the Himalayas to start their adventure Photo: Twitter/@jesuscalleja

The parents-of-three have flown to India alongside the TV host and adventurer Jesús Calleja to climb a previously unexplored 18000ft mountain. Chris and Elsa, who often posts pictures on their social media sites of their sporting endeavors, will be pushing their fitness and their endurance to the limits on this demanding trip.

The climb, the extreme conditions, altitude sickness and temperatures that can cause hyperthermia and frostbite are some of the dangers that the trio will encounter on their treacherous hike.

"Even though he’s a Hollywood star, he’s so ‘normal’," Jesús said of Chris Photo: Facebook / Jesús Calleja

“I have always wanted to take on a big adventure, to go somewhere that no one has gone before and to challenge my abilities,” said Elsa during a press conference for the show, when asked why she wanted to get involved with the TV program. “So when I received the phone call from Jesús I was really excited. It’s just the perfect thing for me. Soon we will be going to a place that I have always dreamed of going to, but with a temperature of my worst nightmares. Minus 25C (-13F)! Let’s see how we survive."

Give us a kiss gorgeous A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Feb 9, 2016 at 11:37pm PST

Since arriving in India, the Hollywood couple have uploaded pictures of the local culture and nature, including Chris leaning in for a kiss with a local cow. TV presenter Jesús also uploaded a picture of the trio at the beginning of their quest, confirming that they had arrived in the Himalayas and were excited for the adventure ahead.

“Chris has surprised us with how down-to-earth he is," said Jesús on his Facebook page. "Even though he’s a Hollywood star he’s so ‘normal’ – and the best part is that we are all laughing all the time. Making the show has been fantastic."