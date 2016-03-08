Where did Prince William and Kate Middleton stay in the French Alps?

On Monday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they had taken Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first ski holiday, unveiling adorable photos of their first trip to the snow with their little ones. What wasn't revealed though, was the location where the Cambridges had spent the winter holiday.

It has now emerged that William and Kate were in Courchevel. The upmarket ski resort, situated in Les Trois Vallées, is known for its Michelin-starred restaurants, designer boutiques and amazing ski conditions.

It has been dubbed a "playground for the super wealthy", with celebrity visitors including Victoria Beckham, George Clooney and Lionel Richie.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY

Reports claim that Prince William and Kate stayed in the upmarket resort of Courchevel Photo: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate, who are both avid skiers, visited the resort before they were married. The couple also skied in the adjoining Méribel resort – a pretty Alpine village that also attracts royals and A-list celebrities since Brigitte Bardot helped put it on the map in the 1960s.

It may come as no surprise then that William, 33, and Kate, 34, decided to return to their much-loved region of Les Trois Vallées.

The Cambridges have visited the luxury destination and nearby Meribel resort in the past Photo: Getty Images

A senior royal source said that the Queen's grandson and his wife "booked and paid" for the short trip themselves; they also refused to say whether the family traveled on a commercial flight or by private jet.

News of their holiday surfaced on Monday, when William and Kate agreed to share outfit cost just around $40.

The couple "booked and paid" for the short trip themselves Photo: Getty Images

The Telegraph went on to report that the official portraits were taken outside the $99.5 million home of French-born Saudi Arabian businessman Mansour Ojjeh. The distinctive fretwork gates of Chalet Lalisa, which is located in a very exclusive part of Courchevel, can be seen in the background of one of the photos.

Kensington Palace have insisted that the royals did not stay in the luxury chalet.

The family are said to have posed in front of Chalet Lalisa Photo: Getty Images

Unlike past ski holidays taken by the British royal family, William and Kate only invited one photographer from Press Association, John Stillwell, to capture the holiday.

A Palace spokesperson said: "This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."