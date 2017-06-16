***This hotel room in the Swiss Alps has no walls or a roof – but just look at the view Talk about being one with nature.

A hotel with no walls has reopened in the Swiss Alps, and if you love the great outdoors, it might be perfect for you.

Null Stern Hotel, on the Gobsi Summit in Gonten, is made up of just one hotel room 1,200 metres above sea level, where guests sleep in the open air beneath the stars.

What could be more romantic?

After launching last last year, the roofless hotel room is back (Claudio Baeggli/Null Stern Hotel/PA)

Null Stern translates to “zero stars” – it’s been stripped of so many amenities it can’t be awarded any – but the owners are proud of that. There’s only a bed, side tables and a floor, and the view, of course.

The concept hotel is the work of artists Frank and Patrik Riklin and Daniel Charbonnier and the furniture is recycled from hotel room furniture of the Seventies. The hills, mountains and sky are supposed to provide the architectural elements the room is missing.

After launching last year in the Safien Valley in Grisons, the hotel has reopened in Gonten, and next year will move location once again.

Sorry, no ensuite here (Claudio Baeggli/Null Stern Horel/PA)

You may not get luxuries like a bathroom or a roof at Null Stern, but there is a safe and a butler.

The butler meets guests at the train station, escorts them up the steep slope to the suite, and is on hand to serve drinks, bread, cheese and local meats, right to the bed.

And don’t worry, there is a toilet. It’s just in a hut, a 100m walk away.

Welcome to the wilderness (Claudio Baeggli/Null Stern Hotel/PA)

An overnight stay costs CHF 295 (£237) but book quickly – more than 1,300 reservation requests have been made for this summer already.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t rain…

