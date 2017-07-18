easyJet have come up with a genius way to keep children entertained this summer The airline are aiming to keep children entertained on board with classic books

If you find travelling on holiday with children is far from the relaxing experience you want it to be, easyJet has developed just the thing to help. The airline has installed holiday reading libraries across its entire UK fleet this summer to ensure children are kept entertained throughout your flight.

easyJet launched it's 'Flybaries' as part of the easyJet Book Club on Tuesday, with a number of children's books selected especially by Dame Jacqueline Wilson on board. The leading children's author has selected a number of classics including Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland - along with samples of her newest book, Wave Me Goodbye.

Jacqueline Wilson has selected books for the easyJet Book Club

The initiative is sure to be a big help to many families who struggle to keep children entertained en route to their summer holidays, and follows research by easyJet which reveals that 84% of British parents say children are reading less in comparison to when they were younger.

Talking about why she wanted to get involved in the scheme, Jacqueline said: "The long summer break is the ideal opportunity for children to get stuck into a great story. Books stimulate a child's imagination and development. Reading soothes, entertains, grows vocabulary and exercises the mind and a flight is the perfect place to escape into a literary adventure."

The books are available across the easyJet fleet

She added: "That's why I think this campaign is such a clever match. I've chosen books that children might not have read, but are familiar with, maybe from film and television. I also wanted stories that would appeal equally to boys and girls."

Some seven thousand copies of children's classics will be available across 147 aircraft this summer, but if you're not travelling with easyJet we've still got you covered. We've rounded up some of the best books for children and teenagers of all ages, from picture books for toddlers through to young adult fiction from famous faces including Tom Fletcher, David Walliams, and of course, Jacqueline Wilson.