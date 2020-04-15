These are the UK’s favourite children’s books And where to buy them

They say a good book will stand the test of time, and that is certainly true in the case of some of our favourite childhood books. Whether it’s a classic from Roald Dahl, a new favourite from David Walliams or a must-read for families of all ages, such as Harry Potter, they have the power to transport us to new worlds and hold very special places in our hearts.

There’s no better time than now, of course, to introduce your children to a new book series. With plenty of time to fill due to schools being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, they can get lost in a single, memorable classic - or a whole series. These are the bestsellers from online booksellers Amazon, Waterstones and WH Smith…

Harry Potter by J.K.Rowling - books 1 to 7

No children’s book list would be complete without the Harry Potter series, of course. If they’re yet to delve into the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Dumbledore and Voldemort, now seems like the perfect time. Afterwards, you can enjoy the films as a family.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, £4.50, Amazon

Ratburger by David Walliams

A new classic, this novel tells the story of Zoe, who is trying to protect her pet rat from being made into a burger. As bonkers as it sounds, but equally brilliant, this is one you’ll secretly love, too.

Ratburger, £5.99, Amazon

Giraffes Can’t Dance by Giles Andreae

Perfect for children of all ages, this beautifully-illustrated picture book tells the story of Gerald the giraffe, who just wants to dance with his shorter friends.

Giraffes Can't Dance, £4, Amazon

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

Suitable for babies and loved by older children too, every home should have a copy of this classic.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, £5.99, Amazon

The Boy At The Back Of The Class by Onjali Rauf

This memorable book is a child's perspective on the refugee crisis, and talks about the importance of friendship and caring for others.

The Boy At The Back Of The Class, £5.63, Amazon

Evie And The Animals by Matt Haig

Matt Haig tells the story of Evie, who can talk to animals - every childhood dream!

Evie and the Animals, £4.89, WH Smith

A Bear Called Paddington by Michael Bond

This sweet classic goes down a treat with children, and they’re sure to remember the first time they read it.

A Bear Called Paddington, £4.14, Amazon

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe by C.S.Lewis

If your child loves getting lost in a fantasy world, this gorgeous book will certainly become a favourite. Expect ultimate silence when they’ve got their head into this book.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, £6.99, Waterstones

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl

Who doesn’t want to read about a factory full of chocolate? This classic, which has been made into two films, never gets old. Just be sure to have a sweet stash - it’s likely to make you and the kids hungry!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, £6.99, Waterstones

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.