Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson reveals her best time-saving travel hacks The Poldark star has teamed up with Trainline

Famed for playing one of the leading ladies in BBC drama Poldark, it's fair to say Eleanor Tomlinson knows a thing or two about travelling up and down the country to film scenes in Bristol and Cornwall as well as visiting family in Yorkshire. And now the actress, who plays the fiercely loyal Demelza in the show, has teamed up with Trainline to help people make the most of their getaways from beginning to end! To help make your journey more enjoyable this summer, Eleanor has shared her best travel must-haves:

1. Get some work done:

Utilise the free time and focus on any unfinished work – particularly when it comes to life admin and a backlog of emails. "I like to bring my laptop on journeys so I can read scripts on-the-go," explains the actress. "Depending on where I'm sat I might take some hard copies with me, then I can flick through without having to find a table seat."

2. Take time out to read:

If you get some peace and quiet, it's great to take your mind off things and immerse yourself into a great book. Eleanor shares: "I recently finished The Goldfinch (by Donna Tartt), which I thought was fabulous. It's one for a long train journey as it's such a page-turner! I also recommend The Good Father by Noah Hawley which has kept me going on a few trips. I also like to catch up on the news, so often take a paper with me."

3. Jot it down:

The best ideas can come from thin air. Be sure to jot anything new down if something crops up. "Another essential for me is a notepad – you never know when inspiration might strike you so it's always handy to have," the star reveals. "I'm a real doodler but I also jot down ideas for stories or use it for rehearsing my scripts. I personally love a traditional Moleskine notepad."

4. Get some sleep:

There's nothing worse than feeling tired and exhausted when you arrive at a destination. Sometimes a quick nap can be the answer, according to Eleanor. "If you’re about to head off on a long journey, like I do when I'm off filming, a neck pillow is ideal," she says. "It's so easy to have a little sleep – especially on an early morning! With Poldark we are often up and travelling at 4:30am so it is definitely an essential for those trips."

5. Take your smartphone:

While many people can feel lost without their smartphone, there are several apps which can be used to make the journey more enjoyable. Eleanor suggests: "Top of my list for managing my travel on-the-go is the Trainline app – their live journey updates is a life-saver! And I am a huge fan of Face Swap, which provides lots of amusement on long journeys."

