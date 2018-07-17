Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham shares gorgeous photo of all 4 children on summer holidays The Beckhams are on a dreamy summer holiday

The Beckhams are celebrating the start of the summer holidays by jetting away for a relaxing break together. Victoria Beckham appeared thrilled to be reunited with all four of her children on the luxury getaway, and shared a gorgeous black-and-white snap of siblings Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper standing together on a boat on Tuesday morning.

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned the snap, which showed all four of her children looking happy as they enjoyed the sun together. Although the couple haven't divulged their holiday destination, it appears they are staying in a private villa with its own pool and access to a remote beach, judging by the photos both Victoria and David Beckham have shared on Instagram Stories.

David and Victoria Beckham are on holiday with their four children

As well as taking a boat trip on Tuesday, the family have also been trying out some water sports, including stand up paddleboarding and surfing, as well as floating around in the sea on a giant swan flamingo.

Victoria was particularly amused when David slid off the kitsch inflatable into the sea, sharing a video of the moment and adding the caption: "Embarrassing dad slide. No wonder they sailed off and left him!" The fashion designer also shared a photo of Harper and David swimming together in the sea, writing: "Harper loves her daddy."

The family have been relaxing on a giant swan inflatable

The family holiday comes just two weeks after David and Victoria celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with a romantic mini-break in Paris. The Beckhams have also enjoyed holidays in Miami, Los Angeles and Canada in recent months, as well as ringing in the New Year in Turks and Caicos Islands.

David gave fans a glimpse at where they're staying on Instagram

They appear to have been enjoying the heatwave in the UK too, with Victoria recently sharing a photo of David sunbathing while reclining on a peacock inflatable and enjoying a glass of red wine. "He keeps telling me it's coming home and I'm starting to believe him," she captioned the post, in reference to England's World Cup success.