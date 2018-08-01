Video: Mustique, Botswana and more - Where the royals go on holiday Get your passport ready!

When they’re not working and attending official engagements, the royals have a varied but select list of preferred holiday destinations. Prince William and Kate are currently spending their summer in Mustique, a small Caribbean island frequented by the royal family for generations, which was a favourite destination of Princess Margaret and where the Middletons have celebrated Carole’s birthday each year. Prince Harry is especially keen on holidaying in Botswana, and he reportedly took then-girlfriend Meghan Markle there on their first joint holiday. The African nation is a favourite of Prince Harry’s, who is a patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana. Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ love of Mallorca is well documented, and in 1988 they were invited to holiday on the king of Spain’s yacht. The royals also have a long history of skiing in the French Alps. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have vacationed there multiple times with their children and Prince Charles notably took Prince William and Prince Harry there shortly after the death of their mother in 1997. See the video below for the full list of royal holiday destinations.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO:

Loading the player...

Holiday destinations favoured by the royal family