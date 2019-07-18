Prince William and Kate Middleton jet away on holiday for Prince George's birthday What a special day it will be!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have jetted away for a family summer holiday, it has been revealed. Prince William and Kate have returned to one of their favourite destinations of Mustique for a relaxing break with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to The Sun.

Lucky Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on the exclusive Caribbean island on Monday, marking the second birthday in a row he has spent there. It has become a favourite holiday destination of Prince William and Kate’s, due to the privacy it allows them to spend time with their three young children.

Prince George will celebrate his 6th birthday in Mustique

Not only have the Duke and Duchess visited on a few occasions with their children, but they have also taken holidays there with Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings, Pippa and James.

With a no-fly zone enforced over Mustique and the discretion of other guests, the royals are able to truly relax and let their hair down. On previous trips, William and Kate have played tennis, gone snorkelling and scuba diving, and enjoyed cocktails at the five-star Cotton House resort.

The Cambridges have gone on holiday to Mustique for the second year in a row

Prince William and Kate started their summer holidays at the beginning of the week, after attending the Wimbledon finals on Sunday. As they do every year, Prince William and Kate will take a break from royal duties in July and August before returning to work in September.

They will make an exception on Friday 9 August though, to host The King's Cup sailing regatta in Cowes in support of their patronages. William and Kate will each skipper two of the individual sailboats in the eight-boat race. The royals are both keen sailors, with the Duchess even crewing a yacht on a round-the-world trip during her gap year. The winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King's Cup, first presented by King George V in 1920.

