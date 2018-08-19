Strictly's Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay look loved-up in gorgeous holiday photo What a lovely picture!

Tess Daly has been enjoying some quality time away with her family ahead of the start of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, and it looks like she is having a wonderful time! Over the weekend, the TV presenter shared a gorgeous photo of herself and husband Vernon Kay taking a boat ride across Lake Como in Italy. In the picture, Tess looked stylish wearing a white trilby and oversized shades, while Vernon was dressed in a white polo shirt and sunglasses. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "I love it there, great picture," while another said: "Glad you are enjoying a nice break @tessdaly… son we will all be back in the Strictly bubble. So exciting!"

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay soaking up the sun on holiday

The celebrity couple are away with their two daughters, Phoebe, 13, and nine-year-old Amber. This is their second holiday of the summer – last month they went to the New Forest to enjoy a staycation in the UK. The family stayed at a luxury spa hotel, Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa, and Tess documented the trip on social media, which included a photo of herself standing on their terrace - which even had its own hot tub! The family stayed in one of the treehouse rooms at the resort, which is suspended 35 feet above ground in a tree canopy.

The couple's two children Phoebe and Amber

Like a lot of other celebrities, Tess and Vernon rarely show pictures of their daughters on social media, and when they do they make a conscious decision to cover their faces. "Vernon and I have protected them early on, because until they're old enough to make a decision themselves, we feel it should be their choice rather than ours," Tess told Made for Mums. "We've just kept them out of the way of cameras, although part of me wants to show them off because I'm so proud of them," the TV presenter continued.

