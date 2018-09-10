Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit these romantic honeymoon hotspots on royal tour These are sure to be highlights of the royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit some of the world's most beautiful beaches during their royal tour in October. The royal couple will carry out an extensive 15-day tour across Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga from Tuesday 16 October to Wednesday 31 October - and while it's sure to be hard work, they'll be stopping at several stunning destinations along the way, many of them honeymoon-worthy.

One of which is sure to be Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island located just off Australia's Queensland coast. Spanning 120km, the island is known as a camping and ecotourism destination, with unspoiled beaches and a number of lakes and freshwater pools.

Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Fraser Island, Australia, during their royal tour

This World Heritage site is sure to wow Prince Harry and Meghan, thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, including coloured sand cliffs, tall rainforests growing out of the sand, and white water lakes.

The city of Suva in Fiji is sure to be another highlight of the royal tour. Fiji's capital is a colourful and energetic city with plenty to see and do, from adventuring off the coast, to visiting the picturesque Colo-i-Suva Forest Park, featuring 2.5 square kilometres of lush rainforest, natural pools and waterfalls.

Fiji's capital of Suva is another pitstop on their tour

Nuku'alofa in Tonga, meanwhile, is sure to be different to anywhere else Prince Harry and Meghan visit on their tour. The capital city is home to Tonga's royal family, and is charming and scenic. A highlight includes the broad waterfront, which boasts impressive views across to coral islands over the bay, which can be accessed via a short boat trip.

The Duke and Duchess will also visit Nuku'Alofa in Tonga

The Duke and Duchess have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. They are visiting Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The focus of their royal tour is on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects. Through their work with the Invictus Games in Sydney, Harry and Meghan will once again show how they are supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women.