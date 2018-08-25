Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kitty Spencer have all holidayed here this summer Lake Como is an A-list destination since George Clooney moved into the Italian neighbourhood

Hollywood stars have been flocking to Italy's Lake Como in recent years, and now the idyllic retreat has earned itself the royal approval thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent holiday there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined their fabulous friends George and Amal Clooney and their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, at their villa on the Laglio shore last week. The royals reportedly stayed with their hosts for a long weekend from Thursday until Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan holidayed in George Clooney's Lake Como home

The exclusive property is thought to feature a total of 25 rooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool and even a personal pizzeria room! Italian magazine Chi reported last week that the couple stayed at the celebrity couple's exclusive retreat, and Meghan even helped to look after their 14-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, while Harry spent time with George playing sports games, including basketball. Kensington Palace had no comment.

Lady Kitty Spencer also recently visited the bellisimo region to take part in the Dolce and Gabbana show that was held there last month. The 27-year-old model and niece of Princess Diana joined Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham and Liam Payne for a glamorous evening, against the backdrop of surrounding clear waters and majestic mountains.

Lady Kitty has also spent part of her summer in the idyllic location

Strictly Come Dancing presenter, Tess Daly, also recently spent a "wonderful few days" in the region with her husband Vernon Kay. The couple enjoyed some alone time at The Grand Hotel Tremezzo-to before Tess had to return to London to prepare for the BBC show's return. "From chilling at the spa by the pool (with the most beautiful view of Lake Como) at The Grand Hotel Tremezzo-to back to work tomorrow at #strictly2018," the presenter wrote next to a gorgeous picture of her on holiday.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay spent some days in the popular Italian destination

Lake Como is a natural choice for celebrities and royals looking for a secluded escape, making it the perfect destination for Meghan and Harry after their busy few months. Luxurious villas and quaint villages dot the winding shoreline based at the foot of the snow-topped Rhaetian Alps, creating a picturesque and peaceful paradise for locals and visitors.

Just ask Madonna, Sir Richard Branson and Donatella Versace, who have all owned villas in the area. Sir Richard is even said to live close to George Clooney's mansion which reportedly cost the actor £8million. With a dizzying offering of many five-star hotels, such as Il Sereno and Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, celebrities including Emily Blunt, Declan Donnelly and Chrissy Teigen have all also taken a summer break in the A-list spot.

It's one of the most popular places in the north of Italy

Anyone lucky enough to enjoy a gorgeous getaway to Lake Como can enjoy exploring the Gothic Como Cathedral, shopping around the designer boutiques, taking boat rides to lake villages like Bellagio and eating out at Michelin star restaurants such as I Tigli in Theoria and Ristorante Mistral.

Who knows which A-listers you might spot sipping a glass of the region's wine at the next table?