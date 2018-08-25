David Beckham is joining the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their royal tour The tour is just getting better and better!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joined by none other than David Beckham himself during their first royal tour later this year. The dad-of-four announced the exciting news on his Instagram account last week, writing: "I've been lucky enough to meet and work with many serving, veteran and wounded British armed forces personnel over the years and I've been humbled by the courage, resilience and spirit shown by each and every one of them."

He continued: "So, I'm incredibly proud to announce I will be an Ambassador for this year's Invictus Games in Sydney. The entire Invictus Games team, led by the Duke of Sussex, has achieved remarkable things in such a short space of time, using sport as a powerful force to rehabilitate and unite and I can’t wait to be part of the energy and the excellence of the Games this year. @invictusgames2018 #IG2018."

David Beckham pictured with Princes William and Harry in Africa in 2010

It's no surprise that Victoria Beckham's husband has been chosen to be an Ambassador for the Prince's Games. The two are very close friends having worked together previously in Africa, on behalf of the FA and the Queen's Young Leaders Awards. Most recently, Prince Harry invited David and Victoria Beckham to his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed a new addition to their family?

The Invictus Games kick off on 20 October — and the Duke and Duchess will be in attendance during their tour to Australia and New Zealand. No start date for the tour has been revealed yet, but it is thought they will start it following Prince Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor Castle.

David and Victoria Beckham at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Apart from visiting Sydney, the royal pair will also embark on a fabulous tour of Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

MORE: Meghan and Harry are returning from holiday sooner than you think

The news was announced in June with Kensington Palace releasing a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."