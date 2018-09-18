Blake Lively begs fans to visit this hidden gem in Ireland – and it looks magical It'll be top of your travel bucket list

The small town of Avoca in Ireland is set to get a whole lot busier – if Blake Lively has her way, that is. The actress, who spent time in Dublin while filming upcoming movie The Rhythm Section, encouraged her fans to visit the remote location which she described as "heaven" – and after seeing photos, we can't help but agree.

Speaking to HELLO! at the premiere of A Simple Favour, Blake admitted she'd love to return to Ireland. "Well if everybody goes and sees Rhythm Section in theatres in February then we will have to make a few more, there is about five books so it will be our second home - Dublin will be my second home," she said.

Blake Lively recommended fans visit Avoca in County Wicklow

The mum-of-two added: "Oh my god can we talk about Avoca, have you guys been to Avoca? You have to go to Ireland just to go to Avoca, it's just heaven. How it's described in the bible is inaccurate, heaven is what Avoca is… it's just hand weavers and amazing pastries and it's just heaven. Everybody's gonna be like 'she's disgracing the bible' - I was joking world."

Avoca is a small town in County Wicklow that is situated on the River Avoca. Famous for its handweaving, fans of the BBC series Ballykissangel may also recognise it as the filming location for the show. The town would have been a peaceful place for Blake to enjoy some downtime during filming, and spend time with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their two young daughters – James and Inez – who travelled to Ireland to support her while she worked.

The mum-of-two filmed upcoming film Rhythm Section in Dublin

Some of the highlights Blake and Ryan could have enjoyed include taking a walking tour of the Vale of Avoca, visiting the Avoca Studio Gallery while they're there. They could also pay a visit to Knockanree Garden, a woodland garden that features influences from around the world, including a Japanese Zen circle, a Chinese bridge and European and Indian sculptures.

