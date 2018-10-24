This celebrity hotspot has been named one of the best value destinations in the world Are you surprised?

The Maldives probably isn't the first destination that springs to mind when you think of a budget holiday, but the celebrity honeymoon hotspot has been named as one of the top ten best value places for "affordable adventures" in Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2019 list.

The picturesque archipelago came fourth in the list of value holiday destinations, but it's not the exclusive resorts where the likes of the Beckhams, Michelle Keegan and Phillip Schofield stay that make the cut. While rooms at those idyllic island hideaways can set you back thousands of pounds per night, it is possible to holiday in the Maldives on a stringent budget.

Phillip Schofield is just one of the celebrities who loves the Maldives

According to Lonely Planet, an increasing number of inhabited, non-resort islands have their own locally-run guesthouses that allow visitors to enjoy the stunning beaches, water sports and climate of the Maldives for as little as $90 (around £69) per night. The best islands to visit include Maafushi, Rasdhoo, Thoddoo and Dhigurah, but there is said to be a growing independent travel scene across the Maldives, making it more accessible than ever before.

MORE: Inside the £13,000 a night holiday resort loved by the Beckhams

Other destinations to make the top ten include Egypt's Southern Nile Valley, Łódź in Poland, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in America and Houston, USA – the birthplace of Beyoncé. Rounding off your 2019 budget travel bucket list are Argentina, Bangladesh, Albania, Ecuador and Slovenia, which is hailed as "a place of world-class restaurants and wineries, and undiscovered small towns".

The Beckhams rung in the New Year in the Maldives

The Maldives has long been a go-to honeymoon and holiday destination among celebrities. While Phillip Schofield took his wife and daughters to the Niyama Private Islands resort to celebrate his birthday and silver wedding anniversary in April, David and Victoria Beckham favour the Soneva Fushi resort, which can cost as much as £13,000 a night for a family-sized six bedroom residence.

STORY: The world's most Instagrammable hotel has been named - and John Legend is a fan

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.