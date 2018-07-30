Strictly couple Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley give us serious holiday envy in the Maldives See all the details from their romantic getaway

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Pasha Kovalev has been making the most of his last few weeks before the show's return by jetting away for a romantic holiday in the Maldives with Rachel Riley. The Countdown presenter has been sharing photos from their idyllic break on Instagram, describing the destination as "the loveliest place in the world".

Pasha and Rachel stayed at the Gili Lankanfushi resort, a five-star luxury resort that places an emphasis on being eco-friendly, built using sustainable materials and with a wildlife conservation scheme. Sharing a series of photos from the resort on social media, Rachel told fans: "Just back from what I can only describe as the loveliest place in the world! Utter relaxation in The Maldives @gili.lankanfushi with all the sun, sand, rays, sharks, dolphins and turtles you could hope for!"

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have been on holiday in the Maldives

The snaps showed Rachel and Pasha relaxing on the beach and diving together, where they even managed to show off some dance moves underwater. Rachel also shared photos of some of the food they had enjoyed during their trip, including vegan sushi and salads, which she said had "made our holiday". The TV presenter added: "Never tried anything like it."

As well as sampling an array of delicious food, Rachel and Pasha would have also have been able to make use of the amazing facilities on offer at the resort, including taking a cooking class to learn how to recreate the dishes at home, trying water sports and relaxing in the spa.

The pair went diving together during their trip

There are numerous different types of accommodation on the island, but it is likely Rachel and Pasha stayed in one of the lagoon villas, an overwater suite with its own open-air living room, rooftop terrace and hammock in the sea, where visitors can swim out to relax while tropical fish and rays pass them by.

Rachel and Pasha have been dating since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, when they were paired together on the show. However, Rachel says they are in no rush to get married. "I am in love now," she told The Express in 2017. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don't think I need that pressure any more. And I am perfectly happy. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning, or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled."