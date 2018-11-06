Holidays are coming! This is when you can see the Coca-Cola truck near you Find out when you can see the famous truck near you

It's that time of year again… Coca-Cola's Christmas truck – which has appeared in the soft drink's festive advertising campaign for the last 23 years – is set to go on tour across the UK, and chances are it will be coming to a town near you! Now in its eighth year, the tour will start on Friday 9 November and visit 14 towns and cities across the UK, before making its final stop in London on 16 December.

As well as having the opportunity to get that all-important selfie in front of the truck, visitors will be able to enjoy a 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola at each stop. This year, the truck tour is getting an eco-friendly update in line with the company's World Without Waste goal – a global pledge to collect and recycle a bottle or can for each one sold by the year 2030 – so you can take along any bottles or cans for recycling.

Coca-Cola's Christmas truck tour starts on 9 November

Over the last eight years, the Coca-Cola Christmas truck has travelled over 737,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world – twinkling its 8,772 fairy lights and playing the iconic 'Holidays are Coming' jingle. See how you can visit the truck with your family this Christmas with the full-list of 2018 tour dates below…

STORY: Watch the best Christmas ads released in 2018 so far

Where can I see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

Glasgow , Silverburn Centre (G53 6AG) – 9 and 10 November

, Silverburn Centre (G53 6AG) – 9 and 10 November Exeter, Princesshay (EX1 1QA) – 10 and 11 November

Princesshay (EX1 1QA) – 10 and 11 November Rutherglen , Tesco Extra (G73 1NY) – 11 November

, Tesco Extra (G73 1NY) – 11 November Taunton , ASDA (TA1 2AN) – 13 November

, ASDA (TA1 2AN) – 13 November Newcastle Upon Tyne , Tesco (NE3 2FP) – 14 November

, Tesco (NE3 2FP) – 14 November Morpeth , Sanderson Arcade (NE61 1NS) – 15 and 16 November

, Sanderson Arcade (NE61 1NS) – 15 and 16 November Cardiff , Queen Street City Centre (CF10 2HQ) – 17 and 18 November

, Queen Street City Centre (CF10 2HQ) – 17 and 18 November Sheffield , Fox Valley (S36 2AB) – 17 and 18 November

, Fox Valley (S36 2AB) – 17 and 18 November Swansea , Tesco (SA7 9RD) – 21 November

, Tesco (SA7 9RD) – 21 November Leeds , Asda Pudsey (LS28 6AR) – 21 November

, Asda Pudsey (LS28 6AR) – 21 November Gainsborough , Marshalls Yard (DN21 2NA) – 24 and 25 November

, Marshalls Yard (DN21 2NA) – 24 and 25 November Bristol , The Mall at Cribbs Causeway (BS34 5DG) – 24 and 25 November

, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway (BS34 5DG) – 24 and 25 November Manchester , ASDA Eastlands (M11 4BD) – 28 November

, ASDA Eastlands (M11 4BD) – 28 November Donacaster , Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet (DN4 5PJ) – 1 and 2 December

, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet (DN4 5PJ) – 1 and 2 December Bournemouth , Pier Approach (BH2 5AA) – 1 and 2 December

, Pier Approach (BH2 5AA) – 1 and 2 December Peterborough , Serpentine Green (PE7 8BE) – 4 and 5 December

, Serpentine Green (PE7 8BE) – 4 and 5 December Nottingham , Victoria Retail Park (NG4 2PE) – 6 and 7 December

, Victoria Retail Park (NG4 2PE) – 6 and 7 December London , Jingle Bell Ball (SE10 0DX) – 8 and 9 December

, Jingle Bell Ball (SE10 0DX) – 8 and 9 December Queensferry , ASDA (CH5 1TP) – 11 December

, ASDA (CH5 1TP) – 11 December Watford , ASDA (WD24 7RT) – 11 December

, ASDA (WD24 7RT) – 11 December Borehamwood , Tesco (WD6 1JG) – 12 December

, Tesco (WD6 1JG) – 12 December Sutton Coldfield , Tesco (B73 6RB) – 13 December

, Tesco (B73 6RB) – 13 December Birmingham , East Side Green (B5 5JY) – 15 and 16 December

, East Side Green (B5 5JY) – 15 and 16 December Croydon, Valley Retail & Leisure Park (CR0 4JY) – 15 and 16 December

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.